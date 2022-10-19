The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Illicit drugs and speeding drivers are making ACT roads more dangerous: police

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are forced to drag an offender from a car after he crashed into them while high on methamphetamine. Picture supplied

Police are backing the Transport Minister's call to get tougher against hoon drivers, but also want the discretionary power to immediately seize vehicles and suspend the licences of anyone exceeding the limit by 45km/h.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.