The Canberra Times
Review

The Nerves and Their Endings by Jessica Gaitan Johannesson review - Seeing oneself in the plastic bag at the bottom of the sea

By David Ferrell
October 21 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Gaitan Johannesson's essays orbit a world in climate crisis. Picture Unsplash

The Nerves and Their Endings by Jessica Gaitan Johannesson. Scribe. 192pp. $24.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.