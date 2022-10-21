What does it mean, asks writer Jessica Gaitan Johannesson, to be a thing in a world just beginning to buckle under a foreboding climate catastrophe? A "body as a measuring tool for planetary harm. A nervous system for increasing stress". What is it to feel and to see, to reach and to be seen? And where in this world, in time and space, Johannesson asks, does one end? Like a branching network of nerves, individuals reverberate with the sensations of systems far beyond them.

