The Nerves and Their Endings by Jessica Gaitan Johannesson. Scribe. 192pp. $24.99.
What does it mean, asks writer Jessica Gaitan Johannesson, to be a thing in a world just beginning to buckle under a foreboding climate catastrophe? A "body as a measuring tool for planetary harm. A nervous system for increasing stress". What is it to feel and to see, to reach and to be seen? And where in this world, in time and space, Johannesson asks, does one end? Like a branching network of nerves, individuals reverberate with the sensations of systems far beyond them.
Johannesson is a writer, essayist and environmental activist; a naturalised British citizen, and a Swedish, Colombian and Ecuadorian migrant. Her collection The Nerves and their Endings: essays on crisis and response orbits an apocalyptic anticipation, and manifestation, of a world in climate crisis, whilst attending to questions of identity, belonging, love and survival.
Her style is distinctly personal, positional, and autobiographical, leading the reader through a curation of Johannesson's experiences, feelings, and reflections upon a particular theme or topic. Subjects discussed include a paralleling of the psychology and experience of an eating disorder with the process of human-made climate change, the process of naturalisation and its personal meaning, and the ambivalent advocacy of climate conscious pilots as a microcosm for our "Multiple-Issue Lives".
Page-length poems interrupt the essays, dealing centrally with the conceit of nerves and nervousness, and the dread of the looming climate catastrophe. Punctuation is played with, languages slide into each other.
Johannesson's activism constitutes an underwriting spirit for the book. Her engagement with environmental protest and groups like the Birth Strike movement form both a background to the persona, with which the reader will become familiar, and the subject of explicit meditation.
Particularly strong entries, found later in the book, include an "encyclopedia of hope", and a personal rumination on Colombia, Johannesson's mother's country, its changing climate, and the alienation of distance and privilege.
A recurring theme across the essays is the inculpation of individual people in the happenings of the world - the part of oneself that is the plastic bag in the deepest part of the ocean, the emissions of airlines, the actions of governments and states.
The free-associative style, unapologetic perspectivism, and somewhat wandering anecdotalism of Nerves and their Endings may be difficult to approach for some. Nevertheless, it rewards with a refreshing intimacy and familiarity with the "person" of the persona, and their perspective in the world - a moment bridging between synapses.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.