The 2022 Canberra Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is on this week at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
More than 120 exhibitors will be on hand to show their products from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
It will be a showcase of recreational vehicles, outdoor gear, food and wine displays and holiday destinations.
Celebrity chef Fast Ed Halmagyi, from Better Homes and Gardens, will be doing cooking demonstrations each day at 10am, 11.30am and 2pm.
There will also be free kids' activities and 4X4 expert Pat Callinan will be speaking at 1.30pm on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for concession. Children aged 16 years or younger have free entry. Parking is free.
