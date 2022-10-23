It's not the weather report that everyone is paying attention to, but this one earned one Canberran $25,000.
Well-known Canberra artist Derek O'Connor has been awarded the prestigious Calleen Art Award valued at $25,000, for his artwork Weather Report, a large (198 x 167.5 cm) oil on canvas.
The award was announced at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery, where an exhibition of the 49 finalists continues until November 20.
The essentially abstract painting has great presence and a sombre majesty.
Its dark background is enlivened by the overlaid areas of purple, greens, red and yellow that emerged from the murky background.
The artist's use of colour is particularly effective. Colour for him is an expressive vehicle, an aesthetic tool in the creation of pictorial sites for contemplation, and arenas for active viewer participation.
Like much of the artist's work this piece is a painting about painting.
O'Connor's art is as much about the activity of painting as it is about the history of the artists whose work holds ongoing fascination for him. Artists, for example, like Gerhard Richter, Jackson Pollock, Franz Kline and Sigma Polke, each of whom sees the act of painting as both philosophy and process.
He wants his viewers to be actively engaged in the processes of addition, erasure, scraping back and layering that absorbed him in the making of Weather Report.
In his artist statement in the Calleen catalogue he states that "at the heart of my work lies a deep commitment to the medium of paint to embed meaning through a process of application and erasure.
"In creating this new work Weather Report (part of a body of work titled Erasure and shape) I wanted to move away from the barrage of disposable images we are constantly exposed to. The painting becomes a visual artefact of the relationship between expression and paint, artist and medium and as such needs little explanation."
In his celebration of the painting medium as exemplified in Weather Report he invites viewers to "experience rather than read" the work.
Rhonda Davis, Macquarie University Art Gallery senior curator and this year's judge, said the work was "a painting invested with an underlying force by virtue of its activated surface, with the skilled and sensuous layering ... that draws you into the painting space."
The painting becomes part of the Calleen Collection and enters the permanent collection of the Cowrra Regional Art Gallery.
The Calleen Award was established in 1977 by Cowra art patron and collector Patricia Fagan and is managed through the Calleen Trust led by Peter and Jenni Fagan.
The first Calleen Award of $100 was given in 1977. Over the years since and through the energies and generosity of Peter and Jenni Fagan, the Award has increased to where it is now - $25,000.
The Calleen Award attracts artists from all over Australia and this year, as in the past, Canberra artists are particularly well represented. Of the 49 finalists, six were Canberra region artists - G.W.Bot, Kerry Johns, Solomon Karmel-Shann, Kerry McInnis, Derek O'Connor and Wendy Teakel.
