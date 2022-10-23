The Canberra Times
Canberra artist Derek O'Connor wins Calleen Art Award

By Peter Haynes
October 23 2022 - 6:30pm
Derek O'Connor's Weather Report, detail. Picture supplied

It's not the weather report that everyone is paying attention to, but this one earned one Canberran $25,000.

