The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Christopher Jessup says terrorism laws lack procedural fairness

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:20am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS) Christopher Jessup. Picture by Keegan Carroll

National security laws that can block Australian citizens suspected of being involved in terrorist activities from returning to the country suffer from a lack of clear procedural fairness, a top watchdog warns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.