Elvis: An American Trilogy - starring three of the world's leading Elvis Tribute artists - is back for its fifth tour of Australia and New Zealand.
Vic Trevino Jnr, Ben Thompson and Justin Steve Michaels perform in the two-hour festival celebrating all the eras of Elvis, on stage at the Canberra Southern Cross Club at Woden on Friday.
Dinner and show starts at 6pm, show only starts at 8pm. The performance includes a full band.
Bookings here.
