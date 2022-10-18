This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Every season has its annoyances and at this time of year it's a trifecta. Halloween, the Melbourne Cup and Jingle Bell Rock.
It's the second on that list which really stirs the inner Grinch, however.
The sudden race-day "experts" demanding you take part in the office sweepstakes. The naphthalene scented, Soviet-era suits and novelty ties whipped into service for the day on blokes whose normal apparel is polar fleece, shorts and running shoes. The dusty fascinators, more bird strike than fashion. The shouting. The drunkenness.
Then there's the inevitable death of a beautiful animal, a footnote at the end of the breathless coverage which swamps all other news. Putin's nuked Ukraine? Pfft! Kandahar has won the Cup!
The race that stops the nation leaves this echidna stone cold.
And this year, disaster has revealed another dimension to its vulgarity. The Victorian government will stage a review into whether a wall built around the Flemington racecourse contributed to the flooding of nearby houses when the Maribyrnong River burst its banks in the latest rain event.
What an image it was. The racecourse unscathed while surrounded homes and businesses were inundated. The home of the sport of kings kept high and dry while the plebs were flooded out. A bright, shiny green jewel in a sea of brown mud.
I'm not sure a review is necessary given the boss of Racing Victoria has already admitted the decision to build the flood wall had "unintended consequences".
The known consequences of the Cup are bad enough. Cup day brings with it an inevitable spike in incidents of domestic violence, some years up by 17 per cent.
And according to Racing Victoria, Australians wagered $221 million on the Cup in 2020. It edged up in 2021 to $223 million.
That's a lot of money down the drain and to encourage us all to pump even more of our precious folding stuff into the race will be the inevitable blizzard of gambling ads which pollute our free-to-air TV viewing. A few will get rich on the Cup. The rest of us will be poorer for it.
We'll also be bombarded with pictures of celebrities in their finery, enjoying the nosh and the bubbly in the Birdcage, trying to cement the notion this horse race is somehow elegant. The reality of the gathering for most, though, is anything but.
When the shouting is over, the drunk and demented stagger home, fascinators askew, brain cells diminished. I'll never forget seeing them pouring onto Anzac Parade in Randwick (not even in the Cup's home town) after the event, heels in hand, puking into bushes outside Royal Randwick and impaling themselves on the fence in the middle of the busy road.
I vowed then and there not to have anything to do with this idiocy and have stuck to that pledge ever since.
The only good thing about the Cup, for me, is that it puts into perspective having to endure Jingle Bell Rock in every store in the run-up to Christmas.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Consumers are being warned the price of fruit and vegetables could rise after flooding across NSW, Victoria and Tasmania impacted key agricultural areas. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been touring flood-impacted areas in Victoria and NSW and said the continuing rain will drive prices higher.
- Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit flood-affected states this week as thousands of homes remain impacted across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania. A weather system developing over Western Australia and South Australia bringing widespread showers and storms is moving across the country.
- The NSW casino regulator has taken the unprecedented step of suspending the gaming licence of Star Entertainment's Sydney casino as well as slapping the embattled company with a record $100 million fine for compliance failures. NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) Chief Commissioner Philip Crawford announced the hefty penalty, saying the entertainment venue at Pyrmont could continue to trade under the proviso a manager holds the licence.
THEY SAID IT: "Gambling can turn into a dangerous two-way street when you least expect it. Weird things happen suddenly, and your life can go all to pieces." - Hunter S. Thompson
YOU SAID IT: Potholes, the quality of our roads and whether councils should stay in their lane and fix them rather than debate loftier issues.
George says: "I live in a suburb where the Greens dominated council decided to change the name because the existing name was that of an estate in Jamaica where the owner allegedly treated people poorly. So did many other people from the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, etc. Does this mean that we have to rewrite history constantly? This name change will cost my idiot council about $5 million. Meanwhile roads are left in poor condition."
David says we should stop whingeing about the roads: "If you want your potholes fixed don't whine when your local council puts the rates up. Roads are expensive and we are very lucky to live in a first world country with generally great infrastructure. If it's raining or if there are potholes on your local road, drive slower."
New Echidna subscriber Margaret says: "I live in a suburb of Melbourne and our roads are full of potholes, especially close to where my hubby and I live. There is one in particular that I had to dodge this morning. It was repaired a couple of weeks ago (after being a problem for some time) but since the rain we had last week it will soon become a crater if it is not fixed. I have always been under the impression that money from our registration fees went towards the repairing of our roads so one has to wonder where that money is actually going."
Erik says it's not just tyres that are ruined by potholes: "It's also wheel alignment, as I discovered a few months ago when I hit a massive pothole on the Great Western Highway near Medlow Bath in NSW. The remnants of that hole are still there two months later, getting filled every sporadically before again developing shortly afterwards. And in Fiji (when I lived there a few years ago), if you could prove that a pothole had ruined your tyre, you could claim compensation. Big congratulations to Fiona Katauskas - a well deserved nomination. I hope she wins. I missed her when she left Eureka Street, so I was very happy to find her here at The Echidna."
KJ is pleased the state of the roads, and whether we're rubbish at building them, is being talked about: "I have lived in Australia since 1966 and this is the first time I have heard someone voice my thoughts about roads. One inch of bitumen is not going to stand up to much."
Susan says, "Go visit northern NSW if you want to see potholes. A now deceased local resident did his community at The Channon a service by spray painting around the perimeter of potholes as an early warning to motorists. Just not enough money, people or priorities to fix them. And then the floods came. Now people in the area live in tents within houses without walls or carpets. And the roads in many areas have just washed away. Problem solved."
It all sounds familiar to Trevor: "You must live in Wollondilly Shire in NSW as you have described our local roads perfectly. Holes appear, occasionally get filled with a bitumen/aggregate mix, and empty again with the next rains. And so we have stretches of road that are nigh on unnavigable - any more than 5km/h and you're sure to break something."
Bob says: "Two points about roads and potholes. First, yes, we are lousy at building roads. They are obviously built down to the lowest possible price by steamrolling a bit of road base, then covering it with the thinnest layer of bitumen. No consideration given to road camber to the edges and subsequent drainage. Increasing traffic numbers and weights don't help. Second, I attend a monthly Shoalhaven City Council Community Forum meeting. At one of the recent meetings a councillor explained that council is responsible for road repairs but is entitled to a rebate from the state government if they submit a claim form accompanied by a photograph of each pothole. SCC is therefore employing staff to go around the area photographing potholes and raising claim forms before they fix them. Bureaucracy gone mad.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
