New Echidna subscriber Margaret says: "I live in a suburb of Melbourne and our roads are full of potholes, especially close to where my hubby and I live. There is one in particular that I had to dodge this morning. It was repaired a couple of weeks ago (after being a problem for some time) but since the rain we had last week it will soon become a crater if it is not fixed. I have always been under the impression that money from our registration fees went towards the repairing of our roads so one has to wonder where that money is actually going."