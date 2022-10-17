The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Suburban Land Agency misses residential and commercial land release targets

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Suburban Land Agency sold residential land for 3904 dwellings in 2021-22, missing a target of 4737. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Suburban Land Agency fell short of targets to release residential, commercial and mixed-use land in the last financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.