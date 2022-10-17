Suburban Land Agency misses residential and commercial land release targets

The Suburban Land Agency fell short of targets to release residential, commercial and mixed-use land in the last financial year.
The agency sold residential land for 3904 dwellings in 2021-22, missing a target of 4737 by 833.
Sales set out in the Indicative Land Release Program were deferred in Jacka, Macnamara, Casey, Kingston, Holt, Oaks Estate, Gungahlin and Lawson, the report outlined.
A decision to release 200 dwellings in Jacka has been held up in the ACT Civil & Administrative Tribunal, following objections raised by the owner of one of Canberra's oldest farming properties, Elm Grove, which sits next to the land.
Planning approvals are still pending for 42 dwellings in Macnamara, where huge demand for a small pool of dwellings has been registered.
A total 715 releases in Casey, Holt and Oaks Estate were delayed "as due diligence outside of the Agency's control" was ongoing, while Kingston releases were set back because the ACT government was still considering a demonstration housing proposal.
In Gungahlin, 300 dwellings remained with the agency due to an ACT government request for additional studies and engagement activities.
The release of a further 643 dwellings in Lawson did not take place due to amendments being made to the Estate Development Plan, 88 dwellings planned for release in Turner were scrapped as the site has been identified for a potential build-to-rent project, and 550 Belconnen dwellings were already released in 2020-21.
These deferrals were offset partially by the additional or early release of 1655 dwellings.
Just 16,300-square-metres of 71,917-square-metres of land for mixed-use developments was released.
A site planned to be released in Kingston was delayed as further consideration is being given to a potential demonstration housing proposal.
Changes at the Turner site and amendments being made to the Lawson Estate Development plan also impacted planned releases.
Land released for commercial uses was expected to amount to 94,996-square-metres, but only totalled 27,825-square metres.
Ongoing due diligence outside of the agency's control deferred commercial land releases in Casey, City, Holt and Oaks estate, while additional studies requested by the ACT government are being undertaken on land expected to be released in Gungahlin.
The agency also fell short of its public housing release target by 67, due to sites in Jacka and Gungahlin not being ready for release.
An industrial land release target of 17,030-square-metres was met, while targets for affordable purchase and land rent dwellings, and community housing dwellings were exceeded.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
