As thousands of people are evacuated due to rising flood waters, damage to the country's crops is expected to hit consumers' hip pockets.
The price of fruit and vegetables could rise as flooding across NSW, Victoria and Tasmania impacts key agricultural areas.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been touring flood-impacted areas in Victoria and NSW and said the continuing rain will drive prices higher.
Mr Albanese is warning the nation should prepare for a treacherous wet season. On Monday he visited the flooded NSW town of Forbes, where people are dealing with the fifth inundation in 12 years.
Thousands of people in the flood-prone central western town have been impacted, with some evacuated on Friday after the Lachlan River burst its banks, flooding the city centre.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet travelled to the flood zone alongside Mr Albanese, as major flood warnings remain in place for almost a dozen rivers across the state.
"We are living in very dangerous times in the days and weeks ahead," Mr Albanese said.
Relentless rain in western NSW, Victoria and Tasmania is likely to continue to cause flooding in the coming weeks.
The Prime Minister urged people to follow warnings from emergency services, adding too many were dismissing advice to evacuate.
It comes as almost 100 properties have been damaged by flooding in north and northwest Tasmania as authorities keep a close watch on further predicted rain.
Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are expected to continue to hit flood-affected states this week as thousands of homes remain impacted across Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.
A weather system developing over Western Australia and South Australia bringing widespread showers and storms is moving across the country.
In good news, Nedd Brockmann is expected to finish an epic run from Australia's West to East Coast on Monday evening.
In 46 days, the 23-year-old tradie has run 3891km, raising $1.3 million and counting for homelessness charity We Are Mobilise.
He is expected to arrive at Bondi Beach on Monday afternoon, October 17, with a livestream from about 5.15pm on his Instagram.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.