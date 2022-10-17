Between battling through debt for over a decade, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been a tough trot for squash in Canberra.
But slowly the sport is reviving itself after those setbacks, and starting Tuesday the capital will welcome some of the world's best players at a Professional Squash Association tour event, offering $32,000 in prizemoney.
"People will get to see top class squash, which has not happened in Australia for probably four or five years," Englishman and top seed, Adrian Waller told The Canberra Times.
"This week is a good chance to see that level of elite squash again."
Named after the legendary player, the Jansher Khan Canberra Open will run from October 18-22 at the Woden Squash Centre.
Supported by the Pakistan High Commission, Australian-Pakistani businesses contributed to the prizemoney on offer.
For Squash ACT president Michael Nuttall, the tournament is not just a chance to showcase high-calibre squash talent, it's also an opportunity to celebrate how far they've come following their struggles in recent years.
"It's fantastic that we get to see some exceptional squash, highlighting the sport's skill and speed," he said.
"As an indoor sport the pandemic has been particularly difficult.
"We had to close down a number of times which impacted our junior numbers, schools stopped excursions and older players were reluctant to play too.
"That was after being over half-a-million dollars in debt, partly from buying the Woden Squash Centre which required a loan and we went through financial difficulties running the Australian Open here about a decade ago.
"But we're in a much stronger financial position now."
Nuttall said they've put most of their energy into the development of juniors which has proved very successful thanks to the recruitment of English coach Tayla Mounter.
"She was so committed to coming here and she's made an outstanding contribution revitalising our programs," he said.
Now Nuttall is hoping the Jansher Khan tournament will continue that momentum and bring even more people to the sport.
"You get quite hooked on squash once you give it a go," he said.
World no.24 Waller is fresh off his Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign where he won silver in the mixed and men's doubles.
While he's the favourite to take out the winner's trophy, the Londoner isn't about to underestimate his opposition in Canberra before his next stops on tour in Sydney and New Zealand.
READ MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
"There's definitely great competition with players all in the top 100," the 6-foot-4 left-hander said.
"I had a great experience in Birmingham and I am looking to extend that form here.
"Taking out another title would be perfect."
The Jansher Khan Canberra Open will be available to be streamed online, and spectators are also welcome.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.