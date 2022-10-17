Growth is slowing. Expenditure on aged and disability care will be curbed, but it isn't susceptible to significant economies of scale or production efficiencies. Immigration can no longer be relied on to boost productivity, because the big gains have already been made. Although migrants do bring money and add diversity, the bonus value they bring today is not the same as it was in the past. Huge profits from mining and resources are veiling the reality of an economy that is becoming increasingly sluggish. Unless the current defence review recognises this, its prescriptions for the future will be out of date as soon as they arrive.