The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Federal ICAC's 'restrictive' bar for public hearings a worry as parliamentary scrutiny begins

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
October 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus address at National Press Club. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The federal government's proposed anti-corruption watchdog would be subject to one of the country's most restrictive public hearing tests, transparency experts warn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.