Voice of Real Australia is a regular newsletter from ACM, which has journalists in every state and territory. Sign up here to get it by email, or here to forward it to a friend. Today's is written by Bendigo Advertiser journalist Lucy Williams.
Usually as a journalist you write from a distance. You don't touch the first person - I, me, we, us, are the enemy of objectivity.
Over the last week however, I know of countless reporters from ACM who have one minute been preparing sandbags for their homes, the next filing a story.
They've made decisions about how to have elderly relatives evacuated from dire situations or simply watched their homes become islands in floodwaters.
I knew before the latest rainfall hit that I would be one of those people impacted but am fortunate that I never felt unsafe, simply surrounded by the reality of a changing climate.
My Victorian driveway has soaked away numerous times this wet spring and it did so once again late last week. It became a river, connecting with the beach that was once my lawn.
Deep rivulets now mark where the water travelled across my farm, while the entrance to my property collapsed once again.
I was trapped for a few days, which seems sure to repeat itself throughout the summer, but I wasn't scared for myself but in awe, and terror, of the water.
The moments I did feel fear were when my colleagues posted haunting footage from the ground, or when I heard calls over the radio for rescues of people and animals trapped in cars.
Those moments when you could do nothing but hope that the emergency services personnel would be successful.
As a young reporter, my years have been punctuated by climate emergencies, intense bushfires and destructive floods, and I suspect that will only increase.
I'm never so proud as a journalist, or feel so useful as in times like these, but I am terrified too.
With the changing climate a reality that affects each of us, it seems unlikely we will ever report from such a distance again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.