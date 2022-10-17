Hayley Jensen is performing for uncle John at this Sunday's Walk To Fight Parkinson's

Singing sensation Hayley Jensen will be performing at this Sunday's Walk To Fight Parkinson's event at Rond Terrace, next to Lake Burley Griffin.
The Golden Guitar finalist is the niece of John Kimball, who has been fighting Parkinson's Disease for almost two decades.
Hayley said she was excited to performing at the event again.
" It's such a fun day and wonderful cause close to my heart," she said.
The schedule starts at 8am on Sunday at Rond Terrace, with the first event starting at 9.30am.
You can choose the 1.5km walk or 5km walk, Nordic walk or run, while fundraising to support improved services and research for Parkinson's.
Hayley said her uncle had been one of "the most active people" she knew "always out jogging, playing football or squash".
John will have to participate in this Sunday's event in a wheelchair.
"I've watched this disease steal his mobility and freedom from him over the past years as it's taken hold," Hayley said.
"But the support services have helped him to stay as active as possible for as long as possible.
"The more funding and research that can go towards this cause the more we can improve the lives of those living with Parkinson's."
The link to register to take part in this Sunday's Walk To Fight Parkinson's is here.
