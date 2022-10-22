There must be some cranky financiers in Hollywood this week now that the latest DC superhero movie Black Adam has been released upon the world and its audience finds it overdone, overblown, and too, too much.
Coco Chanel, considered among the world's great aesthetes, famously said that it is always better to be underdressed.
I really wanted to like this film because there is so much about it that is so likeable, starting of course with its star and producer Dwayne Johnson, the personification of charm itself.
The cast also has the James Bond from my favourite Bond film, the Netflix star that blew up the internet over COVID, and as the internet spoiled over the weekend, Superman.
All of those things should make for a super-fun cinema experience, except that what Black Adam is missing is an editorial eye, that trick Coco Chanel tried to teach us all to do by looking in the mirror before we leave the house.
Suffering from the inability to say no, director Jaume Collet-Serra presides over an excess of ... everything. Too many superheroes, too much plot, an abundance of fighting, of CGI, and in some of his famous cast, an abundance of scenery-chewing.
In the Middle Eastern (fictional) country of Kahndaq, oppressor has replaced oppressor over the centuries, and the current occupier is multinational conglomerate Intergang whose mercenary troops are about to stumble into a piece of the nation's mystical history.
Five thousand years earlier, an oppressive king was defied by a demi-god whose powers were bestowed upon him by the same mystical wizards fans of the film Shazam! will be familiar with.
Archaeologist and historian Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) breaks into an ancient site to rescue a magically-imbued crown before Intergang get their mitts on it, but in the process she also awakens that ancient demi-god Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who lays waste to the Intergang's mercenary army.
While Teth Adam might be a mythological hero to the people of Kahndaq, he is seen as a villain to the cadre of superheroes that arrive to contain him.
Despatched by Suicide Squad boss Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), the Justice Society of America are a collective of superpower-enhanced individuals.
These include a girl who can control the wind (Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone), a young man who can grow to sky-scraper size (Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein/Atom Smasher), a magical psychic (Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate) and their leader (Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman).
This posse might live in the shadow of their more recognisable pals Batman, Aquaman and company, but they've got a job to do potentially saving the world from Adam.
But they find they have to work with him when another force gets their hands on that magical crown.
Initially a villain in the Shazam! comic books, Black Adam is an anti-hero, and like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, one we want to root for, although the darker side of his nature means there are real consequences to the violence he enacts.
Other comic book films tend to play down the death count, civilian or otherwise, even as their stories see cities smashed to pieces.
However, putting the gore on display is a part of understanding this character's moral ambiguity, and for this reason, Black Adam is a little more violent that your average superhero film.
Johnson carries the film with his physical presence, but we all love him for his humour and that's not really a part of this character (yet - let's wait for the inevitable sequel).
If not for that, the many long fight scenes might wear on your patience, and the underwhelming character development given the other cast members might, well, underwhelm.
There is some wonderful CGI work in the imagining of the ancient city of Kahndaq.
Elsewhere it seems that Black Adam's poor CGI and effects team are overworked with an overwrought but underthought wham-bam second half to the film.
