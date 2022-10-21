The Good Nurse. M, 121 minutes. Three stars.
In recent years, institutions that have failed in their duty of care to people such as schools and churches have been under particular scrutiny - and not before time. We can add hospitals to the list, too, and this film, based on Charles Graeber's book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder, is a good - and disturbing - example.
People are at their most vulnerable in hospital, in poor health and great pain and reliant on their carers - doctors and nurses - for care and treatment.
It's a busy and stressful environment and patients do get sicker and die even in a well-run hospital but the thought that someone is actively killing people is terrifying. And perhaps even more terrifying is the thought that a hospital would cover this up and enable the culprit to go on killing.
But that's what happened with serial killer Charles Cullen. Over his 16-year career as a nurse in New Jersey he murdered many people - 39 are known but the real number but might be in the hundreds. Occasionally suspicions were aroused but he kept on moving to new hospitals and killing again and again.
This film shows how he was finally caught.
The title character here is not a killer - she's one of the vulnerable. Amy Loughren (played by Jessica Chastain) is a single mother with a heart condition she keeps secret and a busy, stressful job as a night nurse in a hospital ICU.
She has to keep working even when feeling unwell as she is not yet eligible for health insurance (ah, the joys of the American health system).
When Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) comes into the hospital on her shift, he seems to be a godsend. Not only is he a very experienced nurse, he's kind, compassionate and helpful, someone Amy can confide in and talk to and who, as their friendship develops, is good with her daughters, too.
He seems too good to be true - and you know what they say about people like that.
Patients die in hospital, that's not unexpected, but sometimes people die for no apparent reason. This starts happening at Amy and Charlie's hospital and questions start being raised.
A couple of police detectives come to investigate but the hospital stonewalls them, providing little of the requested help and less documentation even from its own purported investigation.
Amy can't believe her friend Charlie could be responsible for such actions but eventually she has doubts. She needs her job desperately but she also doesn't want to see someone get away with (mass murder).
Charlie Cullen is a secondary character in the movie in terms of screen time. Redmayne, known more for sympathetic roles as in Les Miserables, is good here, conveying charm but with a certain opaqueness at times.
It's a somewhat underwritten role - we learn little of his sad and troubling backstory except that he had a messy divorce and a hard childhood.
But the filmmakers can't really be blamed for not delving too much into his motivation: it seems there wasn't any, at least none clear and consistent. He killed men and women, young and old, the terminally ill and some expected to recover.
Chastain is really the focus and is convincing as the dedicated nurse and loving mother who's dealing with many issues at once. All the other characters, including the detectives, are two-dimensional.
The cinematography is uniformly grey and underlit, no matter the setting. But the story and the two lead performances maintain the interest and the problem of institutional failure remains disturbing.
The Good Nurse will be on Netflix from October 26. I and a few other people saw its first Canberra session at Dendy: we were all quietly engrossed. If you want to see it in the cinema, be quick.
