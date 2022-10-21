The moment you think you know, the ground is swept from under you, like sand from the shore. We are in good company, with our detective popping drops in his tired eyes, and peering at Seo-rae at work through binoculars. The obsessive music of Mahler's Fifth, so memorably deployed in Death in Venice, is in our ears, and there is also a cheeky wave to Play Misty for Me, another tale of obsession. But let's leave it at that.