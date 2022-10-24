A forest bathing preview was held at the National Arboretum on September 9 to launch the forest sculpture gallery. A shinrin-yoku forest bathing night-walk was to be held in the historic cork oak forest but it was raining so we gathered on the Village Centre deck where virtual art initiative Localjinni threw light into dark places. There was art, poetry, tree sculpture and we carried billy cans which contained pencils and paper which recorded patterns of the way we swung them. (The night walk, fully booked, is being repeated.)
To celebrate, we ate sashimi, eggplant and tofu and there were miso shots to drink. The live music was by Dr Rupert Summerson on the shakuhachi and we chatted because Rupert and his wife Janet Hughes both appeared in Kitchen Garden columns in July 2013. Now they welcome visitors to their garden next weekend.
A highlight of the garden surrounding their 1927 home in Barton is a gnarled quince planted by the Bates family circa 1950 which can produce 250kg of fruit in a good year. Janet uses the quinces in tagines, curd and gelato. In 2009 a hedge of 33 feijoa plants was planted to surround the front garden, there are two almond trees, a nectarine, a miniature pear tree, a Wheeny grapefruit, Meyer lemon and an Australian lime. There is a vegetable garden and there are chickens. Janet makes crumble from harvested cumquats.
Also opening in the Barton Heritage Precinct, an area where much was shattered and shredded in the 2020 hailstorm, is the garden of France Meyer. In Kitchen Garden (December, 2013) France served rose petal jam from a "vivacious" pink rambling rose found in Hoskinstown, now growing in her garden, Tigminou in Barton.
The garden is inspired by places where she has lived, Morocco, France and Australia so there are six olive trees, black Turkey figs, persimmon and pomegranate, black Muscat grape vines, Greengage plum, elderberry, cumquat, Buddha's hand citrus and Meyer lemon. Many of the edible plants in the garden have come from friends - angelica, fennel, lemongrass, rosemary, mint, thyme, sorrel, raspberries, horseradish and artichoke.
Yates baby carrot seeds have arrived but the company was out of their Australian version so we have been sent four export packets to share. We also have four packets of Yates Baby Combo lettuce seeds.
To win, email your name and address to bodenparsons@bigpond.com and describe your favourite spring time gourmet salad eaten at home or out and about.
In the October newsletter from Canberra City Farm, president John Peters writes that he was at the farm when a lady and her son dropped in. During a quick walk through the gardens the 10-year-old asked "What are those plants?".
"Carrots" was the reply. The lad said he did not believe them because these were green and carrots were orange. A carrot was picked, washed, given it to the lad who, after a few mouthfuls, said it tasted just like carrot but was better than any he had ever eaten.
Janet Popovic of COGS community garden in Cook, known for regularly growing carrots and other vegetables very successfully, has sent us her top tips.
Prepare a sunny spot in the garden making sure the soil is workable to a spade depth - do not add fresh fertiliser which can cause carrots to "fork". Use fresh seed and take care to spread it evenly, not clumped together to avoid having to thin out seedlings later, and cover with a thin layer of soil.
Do not let the seed dry out during germination - an old trick is to put a plank over the sown area, remove when seedlings emerge because they need light and need to be kept moist. Provide growing carrots with a liquid seaweed solution. If all fails, Janet says you can blame "the great wet" (which led to "the great bog" in her vegetable plot.
Last week's Kitchen Gardener, Rod Cook, says hessian works well instead of a plank and a friend, Roger, says sand on top does the trick. You can plant the baby carrots in a wide pot or a raised planter box. I have sown mine in a trough with two skinny planks atop.
