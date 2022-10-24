A forest bathing preview was held at the National Arboretum on September 9 to launch the forest sculpture gallery. A shinrin-yoku forest bathing night-walk was to be held in the historic cork oak forest but it was raining so we gathered on the Village Centre deck where virtual art initiative Localjinni threw light into dark places. There was art, poetry, tree sculpture and we carried billy cans which contained pencils and paper which recorded patterns of the way we swung them. (The night walk, fully booked, is being repeated.)