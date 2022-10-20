The Canberra Times
Southern Seoul Casey celebrates its opening giving away 2000 tasty thighs

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
October 20 2022 - 12:30am
If you're craving fried chicken head out to Casey. Picture supplied

Southern Seoul opened in Casey back in August and this weekend they're saying thanks to customers new and old, giving away 500 fried chicken packs for free.

