Southern Seoul opened in Casey back in August and this weekend they're saying thanks to customers new and old, giving away 500 fried chicken packs for free.
It's a concept based around the sizzling flavours of the southern United States of America combined with the spicy flavours of Korean cuisine.
The packs will contain four thighs and a small sauce and will go to the first 500 customers into the store between noon and 3pm on Saturday, October 22.
There'll be live music and the full menu which also includes wings, burgers and a great range of sides.
Get out to 13/15 Kingsland Parade, Casey Market Town.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
