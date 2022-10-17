The Bangladeshi consular office has expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies for the families and friends of the three people killed in a horror smash in Whitlam on Sunday afternoon.
Three Bangladeshi citizens, all tourists visiting Canberra, died when the Toyota Yaris in which they were passengers collided with another vehicle on Coppins Crossing Rd around 2.45pm on Sunday. All died at the scene.
In a statement released late on Monday night, the consular office said it was "profoundly shocked and saddened to learn about the fatal car accident" that left three dead and another of its citizens badly injured.
Killed in the head-on collision were a 61-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. Their names have not been released.
The fourth occupant and driver of the Toyota Yaris remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the Royal Canberra Hospital. Relatives and friends of the man visited him in hospital on Monday and the office said that it prays for his early recovery.
"The High Commission stands ready to offer any possible assistance to the family," the statement said.
"May the departed souls rest in eternal peace."
The male driver of the Toyota Hiace which collided with the Yaris suffered non life-threatening injuries. A Canberra resident, he is understood to now have been released from hospital.
Investigators from the ACT police Major Collision squad are still attempting to determine the cause of the crash which occurred in fine weather and on a dry road.
Little evidence remains at the Coppins Crossing Rd crash scene which indicates the frenetic attempts that afternoon by police, ambulance and fire and rescue services personnel to save the lives of those trapped in the wreckage after the heavy impact.
Trampled grass, a discarded rubber glove used by one of the emergency services, a wrapping from an emergency resuscitation mask, an unopened discarded water bottle, together with broken glass and plastic debris are among the few visual reminders of the tragedy which occurred that afternoon.
It was Canberra's worst multiple road fatality in 12 years.
The force of the head-on impact between the two vehicles, with the Yaris travelling downhill toward the causeway and the Toyota Hiace van driving uphill toward Whitlam, pushed the smaller hatch up the roadside embankment. The roof of the Yaris was cut off as rescuers attempted to free those trapped inside.
The road where the crash occurred is a busy thoroughfare which links William Hovell Drive with the abbreviated Sir John Gorton Drive at Denman Prospect, in the Molonglo Valley.
At its northern end, the new dual carriageway of Sir John Gorton Drive services the new, fast-growing suburb of Whitlam.
But the four lanes finish just beyond Hazel Hawke Ave and narrow quickly into the two lanes of the old Coppins Crossing Rd, which then winds down the hill to the concrete causeway which crosses the Molonglo River.
The same occurs at the southern end, with the two sections of Sir John Gorton Drive incomplete and due to be joined by a new bridge spanning the river. Construction of the bridge, jointly funded by the ACT and Commonwealth governments, is due to start next year.
There are no posted speed limit signs evident on this part of the road, although it is a 60km/h zone.
Where the road abruptly narrows from four lanes into two, there are heavy deposits of gravel at the edges of the road.
Any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken to police are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Canberra's road toll for 2022 now stands at 17, the worst in 12 years.
It was the worst multiple fatality in the ACT since March 2010 when four people died on Canberra Avenue when one car - a stolen Mazda heading into the ACT from Queanbeyan where the driver had come to the attention of NSW police - ploughed into the side of a turning Mazda 323 at high speed.
Four people died in that terrible crash, including a family of three who were completely blameless victims. One was a two-month-old baby boy in a capsule in the rear of the vehicle.
