Australia's national weather bureau has requested its full name be used in media reporting in light of recent severe weather events, prompting a flurry of social media memes.
The Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday issued its edict to media outlets, calling on reporters to stop referring to the agency as "BOM" or the "Weather Bureau" in line with the Meteorology Act 1955.
Instead, its full name should be used in the first instance followed by "the Bureau" in other instances.
It added it would be updating its Twitter usernames to reflect the change.
But in a social media own-goal, the bureau failed to make the changes before it publicly announced its style guide update.
A number of Twitter users took the opportunity to hijack the proposed handles the weather bureau intended to use for its federal and state and territory accounts.
One of the cyber squatters, who has taken @TheBureau_Au, told The Canberra Times it was to "safeguard" the handle from a social media storm.
"I changed my handle to @TheBureau_Au today, to safeguard it for The Bureau of Meteorology and show them the value of forecasting the sort of storm for which Twitter is infamous," the user said.
"If they reach out by DM [direct message] and say 'please', I will discretely hand over the Twitter handle without sharing their DM publicly.
"I love the Bureau and respect their work. I forecast frostiness and thunder in their marketing and branding team today."
The Canberra Times has contacted the Bureau of Meteorology for comment.
Beyond the handle furore, other users took the style guide refresh in jest.
A key lesson was hopefully learned by the federal agency today - never pre-announce a social media change to an audience full of chronically online people.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
