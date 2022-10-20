Birth and rejuvenation in the garden during October comes as a gentle reminder of the process of life and the challenges faced by all organisms fulfilling their lifecycle.
It's easy to overlook the battle being fought between the fragile balance of growth and senescence (loss of a cell's power of division and growth), life and death played out every moment of the day.
From birth we witness growth and development, seedlings force their way through a resistant soil to reach for the light and rapidly grow to give of themselves to sustain life through flowers and fruit.
The emerging new growth of trees and shrubs expands with urgency to cover once barren branches with a mantle of lush growth, providing respite from the sun's harsh rays as foliage expands into full growth. These processes will go on without our interference as the garden continues to give.
As each day passes, seasons come and seasons go, senescence ensues and we can observe the process of the withering of life and ultimately death.
Death in the garden is a regular occurrence, even as we observe growth, the spectre of death is evident each day as flowers wither, leaves are shed and fruits fall.
This however is only part of the process; the circle of life within the garden is not complete without decomposition and decay.
The magic of life can also be witnessed in this element of the gardening world. Dig into a pile of compost, you will find countless organisms involved in the process of decomposition, their life contributing to the birth, growth and death of others.
Insects and other organisms continuously wage war in the struggle for survival but in the end the inevitable fate of returning to the soil awaits them all.
Our gardens provide us with more than just flowers, fruits and vegetables; if we are open, nature will reveal herself in all her splendour.
Next time you stop to smell the roses, linger a little, look a little deeper and listen for the subtle messages nature has to offer.
Nature wants to collaborate with us just as much as we yearn to be fulfilled by nature, and one pathway to paradise can be discovered through a garden. If we are open, our environment will tell us everything we need to know.
