The Canberra Times

A garden's circle of life includes decomposition, decay and emerging regrowth

By John Gabriele
October 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GROW WITH GABRIELE

Tomato seedlings reaching for the warmth of the sun. Picture from Pixabay.

Birth and rejuvenation in the garden during October comes as a gentle reminder of the process of life and the challenges faced by all organisms fulfilling their lifecycle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.