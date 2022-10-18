Your article "Only 4 per cent of GPs have bulk billing" (canberratimes.com.au, October 16), indicating the very low percentage of GPs in Canberra who bulk bill all patients, is no surprise.
If a GP bulk bills for a standard consultation of up to 20 minutes, the Medicare rebate is under $40 for a professional health service, possibly on life-threatening matters. With such pathetic financial recognition of the critical roles played by GPs, nurses and other front-line health workers, it's little wonder that they are feeling under-valued, overworked and under such pressure.
Compare GP rebates with the "sky's the limit" approach to military purchases in this country.
When asked on one occasion how much Australia was willing to invest in defence in the coming years, former PM Morrison said "we will need to do what it takes, because that's what you have to do to protect Australians".
Unfortunately the current government has not distanced itself sufficiently from such a profligate approach to anything labelled "defence". The proposed nuclear submarines alone are estimated to cost over $170 billion, which is around $6500 for every single person in the country for vessels that have a list of problems as long as your arm.
What will keep Australians safer? Being able to get healthcare when they need it, or having more eye-wateringly expensive weaponry with which to fight in wars thousands of kilometres away? Spending "as much as it takes" on health care would be a welcome change.
It should concern all people that global ocean temperatures are warming faster than anticipated. This is a disaster waiting to happen. Carbon dioxide is in a state of equilibrium between the ocean and the atmosphere and consequently the oceans are storing vast quantities of carbon dioxide.
However, as the oceans warm the stored carbon dioxide will be driven from the oceans into the atmosphere exacerbating the situation that has caused the oceans to warm in the first place. Simply put if we do not limit the global emissions of carbon dioxide the situation will get much worse than from the emissions alone.
I object to Jenna Price's suggestion that we need to "fix men" to overcome the problem of domestic violence ("National plan to end domestic violence in a generation is seriously lacking", canberratimes.com.au, October 18).
She chooses to insult half the readership of The Canberra Times.
There is domestic violence in some Aboriginal communities.
Should Australia "fix" Indigenous people?
The Violence Project has some helpful information about the level of suicidal distress which prompts mass killings in America.
The project is not creating excuses.
It is looking for recognisable drivers that are behind these tragedies so as to avoid them in future.
I hope that the Department for Social Services will take a similarly emotionally intelligent approach to reducing violence within families, whether perpetrated by men or by women who also need support in moving to non-violent behaviour, which is much more complex and measured behaviour than just dealing out smacks or blows.
In a recent The Financial Times interview, energy company Chevron chief executive and chairman Mike Worth said that Western countries' green energy policies would cause: "more volatility, more unpredictability and more chaos".
He went on to say that: "the reality is fossil fuel runs the world today. It's going to run the world tomorrow, and five years from now, 10 years from now and 20 years from now".
Yet another expert opinion obviously being ignored by Albo and Bowen with their rush into renewables and out of coal. And a triumph for all those who voted for them so they would do it.
As the old saying goes, an important difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has limits.
Crispin Hull's excellent article, "Barnaby Joyce comparing the Voice proposal to Nazi Germany law is misreading history"' (canberratimes.com.au, October 18), makes us question how a former deputy prime minister would get basic facts so wrong. Even worse, Joyce shows a complete misunderstanding of parts of our constitution as well as distorting Australian political history.
On top of all else, he seems to have no trouble in contradicting himself. Barnaby Joyce, with Malcolm Turnbull, at first condemned the Voice proposal as "creating a third chamber of Parliament". He then decided it was a good idea and now, he's turned again. And why? Could it be because his fellow conservative MP, Indigenous senator Jacinta Price, has been taking the running on the anti-Voice field? And we all know Barnaby Joyce hates being left in the rear.
Unfortunately, as Crispin points out, those who handle the truth loosely can put good ideas in danger so we all need to be alert for dubious assertions before we make up our minds. The truth is there if we want to find it.
David D'Lima (Letters, October 8) used a biblical quote to suggest the Bible endorses the pursuit of sporting excellence. I found a quote, where the Lord made use of an old Greek proverb, to be much more specific:
"And he [Saul] said, Who art thou, Lord? And the Lord said, I am Jesus whom thou persecutes: it is hard for thee to kick against the pricks" (Acts 9:5 King James Version).
Well said, John Falzon ("Neoliberalism not good for the country", canberratimes.com.au, October 13). What we have certainly seen over the past few decades is an undermining of the "fair go" in favour of "devil take the hindmost" and naked greed.
Remember Thatcher's "there's no such thing as society" (only individuals, presumably of varying degrees of greed and opportunity to exploit others, euphemistically described as aspirational)?
I remember one billionaire being asked a few years back what he would do now that he had made a billion dollars, and he replied without blinking: "make another". Quite apart from the cost to social cohesion, the cost of greed to the planet and other species has been horrific. If neoliberalism and the notion "greed is good" is really dead (and I suspect it isn't) then that is surely something to celebrate. Perhaps we might even get back to the fair go...
We survived a pandemic, making things up as we go along, reliant upon others good will and dedication - yet we still fail to accept that "our thin veneer of civilisation is only two ply thick" and plan for sustainability.
Which is why I place Jenny Goldie's, Dr Douglas MacKenzie's and Bob Douglas's observations as worthy of national security status and action.
An affliction with slightly greater virulence would have undermined those who maintain the infrastructure upon which modern survival relies; health, water, sewers, electricity, gas, telecommunications and transport.
Had the supermarket shelves been rendered empty, toilets failed to flush and darkness descend, many would be reliant upon water tanks, candles and a subsistence crop grown in our (few remaining) gardens and parks.
We know from lockdowns in Victoria that martial law and rationing cards were foreseeable as the social tension escalated in the context: "heaven help those surrounded by vast expanses of concrete in their towering luxury flats".
It is those who have maintained engineering capabilities, a garden, garage, tools and good health who are most likely to adapt and survive.
If we thought that the war in Ukraine was a conflict between Ukraine and Russia, then we'd better think again.
That the US is pulling the strings of the Ukrainian puppet is evidenced by recent statements from the White House and the Kremlin.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov recently said that Moscow is open to peace talks with the West and said that United States officials, including US national security spokesman John Kirby was lying when he said that Moscow has refused peace talks. This was dismissed by White House spokesman Price as "posturing".
So it looks obvious that the US has little interest in a peaceful resolution and will continue to have an interest in supporting the war with an aim of either weakening Russia or strengthening its own economy through its arms industry. It will fight to the last Ukrainian.
So what is next? Closed off sessions in restaurants, bars, theatres ("ACT needs separated swim times: Greens", October 12, p11)? The proposal doesn't encourage integration, quite the reverse in fact, for Andrew Braddock's gender-specific and gender-diverse community members.
Katy Gallagher does not "think it is right to waive debts for the price of a vote on the Senate floor". So why did she think it right to form a disgraceful coalition with the Greens to hang on to power and cripple the ACT with the tram? Senator Pocock is right. She is open to accusations of hypocrisy.
Overheard at a coffee shop: "the ACT government is deliberately creating potholes to encourage people to utilise public transport as their main commute". As with most conspiracy theories where there's smoke there's bound to be a pothole or a tram.
The ACT government has appointed a "senior engineer" to inspect large construction sites "to ensure controls are in place to manage excavation safety". My question, in relation to the two recent retaining wall collapses, is who inspected the subsoil drainage at the back of the walls?
Australia is a secular society. Religious belief (the lack thereof) is personal and not imposed on others. Those who believe they have a god on their side have caused more wars than peace. The common good is served best by remaining a secular society.
I suspect that the answer to Andrew Welsh's question about the (mis)spelling of the word "naive" is that The Canberra Times uses an American spell-checker.
Andrew Welsh (Letters, October 18) asks, "Why are contributors using naive instead of nave?" I prayed in church for an answer. A naive knave knelt beside me and said, "autocorrect".
To C Hill (Letters, October 18). May I alleviate your anguish over a business knowing your car make and mode, from a registration number. This is publicly accessible knowledge. Go to the ACT car registration website. It is not a breach of privacy.
I'm beginning to think Dr Jim Chalmers should change his name to "Hanrahan". Every time I turn on the telly he's saying "we'll all be rooned". Lighten up a little Jimmy. It's always darkest before the dawn and the light at the end of the tunnel isn't always a train.
P McCracken, Bungendore
A publishing system error removed the letter 'i' from the word naive in a letter published on Tuesday about the difference in meaning between naive and nave. We apologise to the letter writer and readers for the confusion.
