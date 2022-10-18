I remember one billionaire being asked a few years back what he would do now that he had made a billion dollars, and he replied without blinking: "make another". Quite apart from the cost to social cohesion, the cost of greed to the planet and other species has been horrific. If neoliberalism and the notion "greed is good" is really dead (and I suspect it isn't) then that is surely something to celebrate. Perhaps we might even get back to the fair go...