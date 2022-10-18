The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Medicine matters more than new submarines

By Letters to the Editor
October 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If the billions of dollars to be spent on replacing the submarine fleet was invested in healthcare people's lives would be transformed. Picture by Defence Media

Your article "Only 4 per cent of GPs have bulk billing" (canberratimes.com.au, October 16), indicating the very low percentage of GPs in Canberra who bulk bill all patients, is no surprise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.