Donna Hay's shortcuts to deliciousness

Place 300g dried rice noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to stand for eight minutes or until just soft, then drain. Place two tablespoons of grapeseed oil and one tablespoon sesame oil in a small frying pan over medium-low heat. Add two tablespoons of coarsely grated ginger and cook for five minutes or until lightly browned. Add one tablespoon sesame seeds and cook for one minute. Spoon the sesame ginger oil over the noodles and top with sliced green onion.