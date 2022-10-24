Donna Hay's shortcuts to deliciousness

Donna Hay's The Fast Five takes the all-time classic recipes your family loves and re-imagines them into five super-fast, super-delicious, any-night-of-the-week creations that will change your world.
Thanks to her tasty shortcuts and simple switch-ups, golden schnitzels have more personality than ever, pantry pasta sings with tasty new twists, and your weeknight staples are quicker and tastier than ever before.
Ingredients
600g beef mince
2 tbsp Thai red curry paste
250g cooked jasmine rice
1 tbsp finely grated ginger
13g chopped coriander leaves
1 egg
1 tbsp grapeseed oil
thinly sliced green onion, sliced long red chilli, extra coriander and sesame ginger noodles (see recipe, below), to serve
Thai red curry sauce:
2 tbsp Thai red curry paste, extra
375ml coconut cream
2 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp fish sauce
Method
1. Place the mince, curry paste, rice, ginger, coriander and egg in a bowl and mix to combine. Shape the mixture into 16 x 1/4-cup meatballs and set aside.
2. To make the Thai red curry sauce, combine the extra curry paste and coconut cream. Set aside.
3. Heat a large deep frying pan over medium-high heat.
4. Add the oil and meatballs and cook for three minutes each side or until browned all over.
5. Add the Thai red curry sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook for seven to eight minutes, turning the meatballs halfway, until the sauce has reduced and the meatballs are cooked through. Add the lime juice and fish sauce and gently stir to combine.
6. Divide between bowls and top with the green onion, chilli and extra coriander. Serve with sesame ginger noodles.
Serves 4.
Tip: For the tastiest meatballs, choose a good-quality red curry paste.
Place 300g dried rice noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to stand for eight minutes or until just soft, then drain. Place two tablespoons of grapeseed oil and one tablespoon sesame oil in a small frying pan over medium-low heat. Add two tablespoons of coarsely grated ginger and cook for five minutes or until lightly browned. Add one tablespoon sesame seeds and cook for one minute. Spoon the sesame ginger oil over the noodles and top with sliced green onion.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
600g chicken mince
70g fresh sourdough breadcrumbs
95g butter chicken paste
26g finely chopped coriander leaves
1 onion, finely chopped
warmed naan bread, cucumber ribbons*, extra mint leaves, store-bought mango chutney and smoky potato fries (see recipe, below), to serve
Minted yoghurt:
250g plain thick yoghurt
2 tbsp finely chopped mint leaves
1 tbsp lemon juice
Method
1. To make the patties, place the mince, breadcrumbs, butter chicken paste, coriander and onion in a bowl and mix to combine. Divide the mixture into four patties.
2. Heat a large non-stick frying pan or barbecue over medium-high heat. Add the patties and cook for four to five minutes each side or until cooked through. Remove from the pan.
3. While the patties are cooking, make the minted yoghurt. Combine the yoghurt, mint and lemon juice.
4. To assemble, top the naan bread with the minted yoghurt, cucumber ribbons, extra mint leaves, the patties and mango chutney. Serve with smoky potato fries.
Serves 4
*Create cucumber ribbons using a vegetable peeler.
Tip: Feel free to serve these patties in regular burger buns, if you like.
Preheat oven to 220C. Place 800g starchy roasting potatoes that have been cut into fries and two teaspoons each of table salt and smoked paprika in a bowl and toss to coat. Add two tablespoons cornflour and toss to coat. Place the potatoes on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until crisp and golden.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
600g pork fillet, trimmed and thinly sliced
250g pineapple, skin on and sliced into 8 thick wedges
sliced Lebanese cucumber, coriander and extra sliced long red chilli, to serve
Ginger marinade:
3 green onions, finely chopped
1 tbsp finely grated ginger
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tbsp fish sauce
80g firmly packed brown sugar
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
chilli pickled carrot
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 tsp honey
1 long red chilli, sliced
4 carrots, peeled and shredded using a julienne peeler
Method
1. To make the ginger marinade, combine the green onion, ginger, garlic, fish sauce, brown sugar and oil in a large bowl.
2. Add the pork and the pineapple and mix to combine. Refrigerate for 20 minutes to marinate.
3. To make the chilli pickled carrot, combine the vinegar, honey and chilli in a bowl. Add the carrot and toss to combine. Set aside.
4. Preheat oven grill to high. Line a large baking tray with non-stick baking paper.
5. Thread the pork and pineapple onto eight metal skewers and place on the prepared tray. Brush with any remaining ginger marinade and grill for 10-12 minutes or until just cooked through.
6. Serve with the chilli pickled carrot, cucumber, coriander and the extra chilli.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
1 tbsp Earl Grey tea leaves
60ml milk
4 eggs
2 egg whites
1 tbsp finely grated lemon rind
220g raw caster sugar
360g almond meal
3 tsp baking powder
125g blueberries
yoghurt frosting (see recipe below), to serve
Method
1. Preheat oven to 160C. Line a 10cm x 24cm loaf tin with non-stick baking paper.
2. Place the tea leaves and milk in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a gentle simmer, then remove from the heat and allow to infuse for 10 minutes. Strain and reserve the milk. Discard the tea leaves.
3. Place the infused milk, eggs, egg whites, lemon rind, sugar, almond meal and baking powder in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add the blueberries and fold through.
4. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 45 minutes or until golden and cooked when tested with a skewer. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
5. Place the cake on a serving plate and top with the yoghurt frosting, to serve.
Serves 12.
Tip: This cake is just as delicious served warm without the frosting.
Place 250g mascarpone, 250g plain thick yoghurt, one tablespoon honey and one teaspoon vanilla extract in a bowl and whisk until thick and fluffy.
Makes 2 cups.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
