It was the perfect storm in the teacup. A press release from the Bureau of Meteorology asking media to update their style guides - to refer to the organisation by its full name in the first instance and "the Bureau" in subsequent references; to not call it the BOM or "weather bureau" - met with a gale of derision on Twitter, an acid rain of scorn.
It was a bit unfair. The bureau was simply reminding people in the media of its correct name and how it wished to be referred to. But Twitter, whose denizens are more often than not sticklers for adhering to pronouns of choice, went full feral, leaving behind an unpleasant odour of hypocrisy.
Don't get me wrong. There is plenty of criticism the bureau could wear, its broken automatic rain gauges in the Lismore area for a start, which helped it misjudge the size of the deluge which devastated the city in February. But a request to be known by its proper name didn't warrant the reaction, even if the timing of it in the middle of a weather emergency was a little off.
That's the problem I have with Twitter. Too often it unleashes a howling lynch mob over the smallest offence or infraction - not that the bureau's request to the media, not the general public, was either.
And Twitter's mysterious algorithm dumps a lot of its irrational bile into my feed.
Take the ABC. Before the election, it copped a caning for not giving the opposition adequate air time. After the election, it is regularly excoriated for giving the opposition too much. There are plenty of things to criticise the national broadcaster for but giving politicians equal time is not one of them.
For some unknown reason, Twitter's algorithm assumes I'm intensely interested in who its Breakfast News program chooses to interview or what Patricia Karvelas has written about. I'm not.
Nor am I keen on the cooker rants about how unfairly Vladimir Putin is being treated by the western media or the hysterical pile-ons whenever government policy or the PM's performance are questioned.
Yet there it all is, without fail, on my feed.
Back to the bureau. Ordinary folk will still refer to it as the BOM. That's what its app is called. The media doesn't call the Australian government "MyGov", so not calling the Bureau of Meteorology "BOM" isn't too much of an ask.
Unless, of course, you're on Twitter, searching for an outlet for your outrage.
- Australia has reversed a controversial decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, with the foreign minister labelling the Coalition government change a political ploy. Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the conflict between Israel and Palestine should be resolved through peace negotiations between the two. Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem as their capital. Former prime minister Scott Morrison recognised West Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2018, and said Australia would move its embassy there from Tel Aviv.
- A wide-ranging review of the NDIS has been brought forward in a bid to find improvements to the disability support scheme. The review, an election commitment by the Albanese government, was scheduled to begin in 2023 but has been brought forward by a year. The announcement of the review coincides with new projections for the scheme showing it will cost $8.8 billion more over the next four years.
- Fears of a delayed hit from rate hikes outweighed concerns about stubbornly high inflation when the Reserve Bank board made its surprising October cash rate decision. The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to ease back to a 25 basis point interest rate lift despite markets broadly expecting another 50 basis point jump. Minutes from the October board meeting reveal arguments for both 25 and 50 basis point lifts, with the smaller increment narrowly emerging as the better choice.
THEY SAID IT: "I don't understand this whole Twitter, Facebook stuff. I don't get it. Make a phone call. Talk to somebody." - James Avery
YOU SAID IT: The trifecta of annoyance: Halloween, the Melbourne Cup and Jingle Bell Rock.
On Melbourne Cup day, says Cliff, "When I was younger and fitter, I'd arrange to be as far away as possible from any electronic media outlet. I'd go for a 15km run to coincide with the hysteria of the race itself. How anyone can claim a horse race that 'stops the nation' as a source of national pride is beyond my comprehension. Jingle Bell Rock runs a close second to Deck The Halls - the only Christmas carol recognised in Hollywood. Halloween is yet another imported American custom which is merely irritating rather than entertaining. Could be worse: we might have adopted the noisy, smoky conflagration of Britain's Bonfire Night every November 5."
"I totally agree with the Echidna about the Melbourne Cup," says Scott. "It just doesn't float my boat but my office in NSW has to shut for the afternoon for this farce. Only a few follow the horses and the rest get dragged along. But on this and gambling generally it must be high time to remove those numerous gambling ads and the guy who gives odds around sports news and during broadcast games. We got rid of cigarettes, now it's time to get rid of gambling."
John says, "I lost interest in the Cup when the time was changed so people in Hong Kong could place a bet. So much for tradition and history of the great race and the starting time. What a load of crap."
"I couldn't agree more," says Rod. "Why so much is made of this pointless activity is beyond my understanding. If the cruelty, the domestic violence, the drunkenness is not enough, what about the millions thrown away on gambling? And all for a bloody horse race that most people couldn't give a stuff about."
"I am with you," says Peter. "Vulgar is an appropriate description. I am an employer. It is expected to give a half day off due to partying and intoxication or be labelled an uncaring boss. Employers are the race losers."
Stephanie says the Cup is well past its use-by date: "I've only been here in Australia for 16 years and don't get me wrong, I love the place and can't imagine living anywhere else but in my year of arrival, hearing people talk about 'The race that stops the nation' I thought, says much about the priorities of its people. Moving the clock on 16 years and seriously, there are so many more things we should be concentrating on, flooding, Ukraine, climate change, I could go on! Not to mention the fate of the the animals taking part which get used and abused in the name of sport."
"A couple of years ago my mate took us to Goulburn to watch his horse run and win," says Tim. "The highlight of my day was when an echidna buried itself in the track and proceedings were halted while it was gently dug out and released away from the track. Hype has it that the Melbourne Cup stops the nation. This little fella stopped the race." Makes an old echidna proud, that story.
Errol defends the Cup tradition: "The Cup to Australians (except for a few old grouches) is the same as a beer in the pub with your mates, a hot pie at the footy, a barbie on a hot summer day, a swim at Bondi Beach - true blue. If you don't like the day lock yourself in your room, draw the curtains, crawl under the covers and surface the next day. The rest of Australia will enjoy the day without you."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
