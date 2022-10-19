Stephanie says the Cup is well past its use-by date: "I've only been here in Australia for 16 years and don't get me wrong, I love the place and can't imagine living anywhere else but in my year of arrival, hearing people talk about 'The race that stops the nation' I thought, says much about the priorities of its people. Moving the clock on 16 years and seriously, there are so many more things we should be concentrating on, flooding, Ukraine, climate change, I could go on! Not to mention the fate of the the animals taking part which get used and abused in the name of sport."