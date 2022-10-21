The Canberra Times
Advice

Grooming your cat should start at the kitten stage with treats at the ready

By Rspca
October 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Grooming should be pleasurable for your cat. Picture by Aleksandr Talokov from Pixabay.

It is important for your cat's health and welfare to maintain a regular grooming routine. This may come as a surprise as to some people, as we know that most cats will groom themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.