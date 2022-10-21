It is important for your cat's health and welfare to maintain a regular grooming routine. This may come as a surprise as to some people, as we know that most cats will groom themselves.
Despite this, they still need some extra help from their owners to keep them happy and healthy.
Grooming your cat has a number of important benefits including helping to prevent fur matting and hairballs forming; promoting a healthy and shiny coat; providing the opportunity to check for fleas and skin problems; and helping with the removal of debris, burrs, twigs and leaves.
It is also most important for you to make grooming an enjoyable experience, which can help to reinforce the positive bond between you and your cat.
How often you groom your cat will vary between each cat and whether your cat has long, medium or short hair.
It is generally recommended to groom long-haired and medium-haired cats daily while short-haired cats can generally be groomed about once a week.
When it comes to baths, cats should generally not be bathed. Most cats do not tolerate bathing well and often find it very stressful.
So if your cat is healthy, there is usually no reason to give your cat a bath. In some cases, vets may recommend bathing as part of a treatment plan for cats with skin disease.
If you have a kitten, it's a good idea to get them used to being groomed from an early age. Try stroking your kitten first and then try brushing with a few gentle brushstrokes on the areas of their body that they like to be stroked to start with.
You can give them some tasty cat food treats for allowing you to brush them and for being calm. Using treats will help your cat to learn to associate brushing with positive things.
Gradually increase the number of brushstrokes, the amount of grooming time and areas groomed, rewarding as you go, until your cat is comfortable with the process.
It's important to remember never to force the process as this can cause stress and your cat can begin to consider grooming a negative experience.
There are some signs to look out for that will indicate your cat needs a break such as swishing their tail, flattening or flicking their ears, tensing their body, growling and hissing.
If you notice these signs, it's time to take a break and try again another time, gradually building up again and rewarding them during grooming sessions to build positive associations.
There are a variety of tools available for grooming your cat and the equipment you use should be matched to your cat's coat type.
Generally for short-haired cats a fine-toothed flea comb, soft brush and grooming mittens/gloves should be sufficient to gently remove loose hair and check for fleas.
For long-haired and medium-haired cats you may also need a wide-toothed comb and longer brushes.
You can also use these tools to check for fleas and flea dirt. You can do this by brushing in the direction of the hair but occasionally gently brushing backwards against the direction of the hair and look for flea dirt when you do so.
If your cat seems uncomfortable, you may need to change equipment or brush in a softer way, applying less pressure.
If your cat is showing signs of stress, or you are unsure what the best way is to groom your cat, speak to your veterinarian.
With these tips, you and your cat will be on the right track to developing and maintaining a positive grooming routine which can contribute to a healthy and happy life together.
