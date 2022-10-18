Times Past: October 19, 1991

On this day in 1991, Canberra's fourth satellite city of Gungahlin was unveiled by then ACT chief minister Rosemary Follett.
The first suburb off the rank was Palmerston with the land released earlier in the year. The names of the other suburbs released were Amaroo, Casey, Crace, Franklin, Harrison, Kenny, Kinlyside, Moncrieff, Mulanggarri, Ngunawal, Nicholls and Taylor. Some of these names didn't quite make it to their own suburb and there have been others added in as replacements.
There are names that are a nod to Canberra's Aboriginal heritage such as Amaroo and Mulanggarri which the report says mean "beautiful place" and "alive and well-being" respectively. The other names were a mixture of government officials, first settlers in the area, novelists and an opera singer.
The first land release was for 1700 dwellings in Palmerston with the next scheduled release for approximately 1900 dwellings in the suburbs of Ngunnawal & Nicholls.
Alongside the suburbs there were plans for an 18 hole golf course to be integrated with Gungahlin Pond.
The development of Gungahlin raised a number of challenges which included the feasibility of light rail, population growth and whether the commonwealth should assist with some of the costs.
There was an emphasis that this development would be planned better than Tuggeranong in terms of energy efficiency and a better range of medium density dwellings.
Gungahlin has since surpassed all concerns and is now a bustling thriving part of Canberra.
