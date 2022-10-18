The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 19, 1991

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 18 2022 - 1:00pm
On this day in 1991, Canberra's fourth satellite city of Gungahlin was unveiled by then ACT chief minister Rosemary Follett.

