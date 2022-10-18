The Bureau of Meteorology has brewed a storm in a teacup as evacuation orders continue for flood-hit communities in Victoria and southern NSW.
The Bureau, somewhat affectionately known as "the BOM", announced on Tuesday an unexpected $70,000 rebranding of its nickname under the former government. The announcement prompted a flurry of social media memes.
The national weather forecaster asked media outlets to stop referring to it by its longstanding household nickname, or "the Weather Bureau".
Instead, it wants to be called "the Bureau" at second reference, in line, it says, with the 1955 Meteorology Act.
"With an ever-increasing number of severe weather events, it is more crucial than ever that the Bureau of Meteorology's insights, wisdom, data and information are shared, understood and acted upon," it said in a statement on Tuesday.
"To support this need, the Bureau of Meteorology asks that media outlets update editorial style to ensure references to the organisation are by its full name, the Bureau of Meteorology or the Bureau for short, and not BOM or the Weather Bureau."
Meanwhile, emergency services have delivered 110,000 sandbags in the past four days to towns in southern NSW as floodwaters make their way from Victoria.
Nearly 70 flood warnings are in place across NSW as the focus turns to the far south Riverina region, with more rain expected to lash large areas of the state this week.
A low pressure system bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms is forecast to hit NSW from Wednesday to Friday, before weakening and being followed by more drenching rain on the weekend.
The downpours could cause renewed flooding along rivers in parts of the north west, central west and southwest inland catchments, which are already flooding from months of persistent rain.
In other news, the state funeral for Indigenous elder and storyteller Uncle Jack Charles has featured didgeridoos, drag queens and dozens of songs and stories.
The actor, musician, activist and member of the stolen generations died at Royal Melbourne Hospital on September 13 after suffering a stroke. He was 79.
Uncle Jack's coffin, adorned with bright Indigenous designs, sat atop eucalyptus branches on a bier next to a small smoking fire, his red scooter parked nearby.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.