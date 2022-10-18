The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Liz Truss led British instability must end, it has implications for Australia

By The Canberra Times
October 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Truss could be on track to be Britain's shortest serving prime minister. This has implications for Australia. Picture Getty Images

While much was made of the fact Queen Elizabeth II had 15 British prime ministers during her reign nobody would have thought she would see three difference faces walk through the door of Number 10 in just four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.