While much was made of the fact Queen Elizabeth II had 15 British prime ministers during her reign nobody would have thought she would see three difference faces walk through the door of Number 10 in just four years.
That's a record that rivals Australia at its worst and begs the question of whether or not the leadership of the Conservative Party, now in its 12th year in office, is a poisoned chalice.
If Prime Minister Liz Truss is forced to step aside after a series of blunders that destabilised the British economy at a time when, more than at any point since War War II, Westminster needs to demonstrate vision, foresight and strong leadership, Britons will have had two changes of leadership in just over a month.
Recent developments have put Ms Truss on track to be the shortest serving prime minister in British history. The current title holder, George Canning, lasted 119 days before dying in office in 1827.
If, or perhaps when, Ms Truss is deposed by an angry party room, British voters will face an extended period of uncertainty over who their next prime minister will be.
There is no quick and easy way for the Conservatives to transition from one prime minister to another due to the complexity of the party's constitution.
That is compounded by the bitter internal divides that claimed David Cameron, Theresa May, and then Boris Johnson. It is also why, after the Conservatives voted to dump Johnson following a mass walkout of cabinet ministers, he spent months as a lame duck caretaker while the rank and file voted.
The question for the Conservatives is whether it is better to avoid a fresh period of confusion and turmoil by sticking with Ms Truss or to cut their losses in the hope they will have regained traction under a new leader by the next election, which must by held no later than January 2025.
With at least five Conservative members already calling for her to resign, and many others reportedly telling journalists they feel the same way, a lot of MPs apparently believe time is on their side and that a government led by Ms Truss would be unelectable.
It's not hard to understand why. The Prime Minister has little or no credibility left given this week's decision by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer to tear up the recent, and fiscally reckless, mini-budget that sent the stock market into a nose dive, crashed the market for government bonds and knocked the floor out from under the pound.
Ms Truss, for reasons yet to be adequately explained, had announced major income tax cuts for the rich at a time when every economist in the UK was calling for restraint. The timing could not have been worse. The mini-budget was completely out of step with the measures being taken by the Bank of England to rein in inflation.
READ MORE:
It was exactly the kind of disconnect that the Albanese government is desperate to avoid.
The only thing in Ms Truss' favour is that under the Conservative Party's rules she should be safe from a no-confidence vote by Tory MPs for at least a year. That said, if she does not bow to pressure by stepping down gracefully, the rules could be changed.
Despite the fact we are half a world away from London, what is happening there does matter to Australia and Australians. Our two nations are now more closely linked than at any time since the late 1960s.
Instability within the British political establishment has ramifications for our defence, through AUKUS and the submarine deal, and our economy through the free trade agreement.
There will be many in Canberra watching what is going on in the corridors of Westminster with great interest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.