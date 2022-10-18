More Australians say politicians are exceeding their expectations, but the vast majority remain disappointed with their leaders, new research suggests.
Canberrans are also far happier with the government's response to international crises than the rest of the country, and are more likely to value courage in decision-making from their leaders.
A study conducted by Porter Novelli for the McKinnon Prize in Political Leadership has also found the majority of Australians do not believe politicians have done enough to combat the cost-of-living crisis, despite expecting them to do so.
The number of Australians who said political leaders were exceeding their expectations rose by 10 per cent between 2021 and 2022, but remained mired at just a quarter of respondents overall.
ACT residents were more likely to be satisfied with their political leaders, 32 per cent saying they were operating above their expectations over the past year. The capital came in second, behind Tasmania on 43 per cent, while Western Australians were the least likely to answer agree (21 per cent).
The 2021 poll reflected a state of flux gripping the country, plunged into a series of COVID-enforced lockdowns, with Australians valuing decisiveness, problem-solving, and courage.
READ MORE:
But asked what abilities they most valued this year, they were more likely to opt for political leaders clearly communicating their vision (33 per cent) and inspiring hope (30 per cent).
But the ACT was distinct from the rest of the population, more than a third (37 per cent) valuing courage in decision-making, compared to a national average of just 14 per cent.
It was was the only state or territory where residents were most likely to nominate vision (53 per cent) as the most visible trait shown by their leaders.
Among Australians more broadly, compassion was the most visible characteristic displayed by their politicians (24 per cent), overtaking decisiveness (21 per cent), the most common answer in 2021.
Residents of NSW placed ethical behaviour alongside compassion (23 per cent), after the state was beset by a series of integrity scandals over the past two years.
The vast majority of Australians (63 per cent) believed the government should play an active role in easing the cost-of-living crisis gripping the country, but 54 per cent believed they had failed to adequately do so.
And with a global economy gripped by crisis, driven largely by the pandemic and war in Ukraine, flowing onto the domestic front, Canberrans were more likely to approve of the government's response (80 per cent) than the national average (59 per cent).
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.