The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

New survey finds Australians increasingly value compassion from their leaders, more believe they are exceeding expectations

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
October 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australians now value compassion over any other trait from their political leaders. Picture by Keegan Carroll

More Australians say politicians are exceeding their expectations, but the vast majority remain disappointed with their leaders, new research suggests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.