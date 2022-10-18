Jerrabomberra real estate agent Richard Davies was enjoying a break on the South Coast in February, 2021 when he saw a man struggling in the surf at Lilli Pilli Beach.
The father-of-two knew of the man and that he suffered from mobility issues. The man had been in the water with his daughter and been caught in a rip.
Mr Davies, 43, raced out to help the man and his daughter, who had been holding her father in the water but then lost grip.
"I was on the beach with my young family and my wife said, 'Oh gee, I think he could be in a bit of trouble' and I looked around for something to head out to the water with - a surfboard or something - but there was nothing," Mr Davies said.
"I ran in and by this stage his daughter was quite distressed and yelling for help. I swam out to him through the rip and got to him pretty quick and was able to keep him afloat in the water there and swim him back in."
The pair reached shallow water and were then assisted by Mr Davies' father who was also on the beach. The rescued swimmer, who is from Canberra, recovered - and then nominated Mr Davies for a bravery award.
Twenty months after the rescue, at Government House on Tuesday, Mr Davies was awarded the Commendation for Brave Conduct, receiving the honour from Governor-General David Hurley, as part of the October investitures.
Mr Davies' wife Kate and their children Emma, 12, and Edward, 11, - who were there that day on the beach - were by his side again, at Government House to see him receive the bravery award.
"It's pretty humbling," Mr Davies said.
Young Edward said they were all "proud of him".
The principal of Belle Property Queanbeyan, Mr Davies said he felt a strong bond with the man he rescued.
"Definitely," he said.
"He was the one who nominated me for the award. He was extremely grateful, which is lovely.
"He's told me multiple times I saved his life."
Mr Davies never thought twice about heading into the surf that summer morning.
"I probably should have thought a little bit more about it, to be honest. Sometimes the rescuer can get into trouble but I've surfed most of my life and I felt confident going in," he said.
Governor-General Hurley said investitures ceremonies were the highlight of the year at Government House, the October ones taking place over three days this week.
During the ceremonies, Mr Hurley presents people who had been recognised through the Australian honours and awards system with the insignia of their award.
Others recognised at Government House yesterday included Professor Brendan Murphy who was appointed a Companion in the General Division in the Order of Australia for his work as the Commonwealth's Chief Medical Office during COVID.
Retired Crookwell teacher Helen Campbell was also awarded the Medal in the General Division of the Order of Australia for service to music through education and performance.
She rose from her wheelchair to stand to receive the honour from Mr Hurley during an emotional moment in the ceremony on Tuesday.
More investitures will take place at Government House on Wednesday.
Mr Hurley told the ceremony on Tuesday that 99 per cent of recipients would tell him they didn't deserve the honour.
"That humility is absolutely beautiful. Well, set is aside today," he said, mock sternly.
Mr Hurley said all the recipients deserved to feel proud and enjoy their moment in the spotlight.
It was "a day to celebrate the best of Australia".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.