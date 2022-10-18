The new plan has zero detail about targets (but at least recognises that there will be targets), worse it has zero detail about money. These were criticisms pointed at the draft, finally released for consultation early this year. And they are now criticisms of the current plan. To fix family violence in this country, we need to do two things. One, we need a truckload of cash injected into domestic violence support work across the nation and we need to fix men. The first we can do. The second will take so much time.