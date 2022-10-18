The Canberra Times

Jenna Price | National plan to end domestic violence in a generation is seriously lacking

By Jenna Price
October 18 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's hard not to laugh-cry when a minister says we will be rid of family violence in a generation. Laughing because it is the least specific measure ever (what the hell is a generation anyway?), crying because you know it won't happen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.