A welcome start to early childhood reform in the regions

By Jay Weatherill
October 18 2022 - 2:00pm
It's a disgrace many families are stranded without early learning options in present-day Australia. Picture Shutterstock

Progress toward better outcomes for Australian children has begun. It hasn't come a minute too soon and, as always, there remains much to be done.

