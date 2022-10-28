Teeth have long been a preoccupation for the writer. Prior to undergoing Invisalign treatment recently, Sedaris looked like "a hippo in attack mode". At least that's how he puts it. His sister Amy is a little less charitable ("You look like you swallowed a bomb and your face froze a fraction of a second after it went off"). Given his sensitivity, it's not hard to imagine Sedaris walking into a West Sussex thrift shop, encountering a cashier with teeth that looked like "a bowl of mixed nuts", and offering to pay for the man's dental work.