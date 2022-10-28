The Canberra Times
Review

Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris review - the usual laugh-out-loud brand of darkness and dysfunction

By T. J. Collins
October 28 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Memoirist and satirist David Sedaris. Picture supplied.
  • Happy-Go-Lucky, by David Sedaris. Little, Brown. $29.99.

When David Sedaris goes on tour, his shows tend to stick to a certain theme. In 'Themes and Variations', one of a few essays in Happy-Go-Lucky that could make you spray coffee all over your Kindle, Sedaris rattles off a few recent ones: Jokes, monkeys, "items men shove inside themselves and later have to go to the emergency room to have extracted". Apparently, "I tripped" is a popular explanation. Needless to say, Sedaris doesn't buy the accident defence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.