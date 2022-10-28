When David Sedaris goes on tour, his shows tend to stick to a certain theme. In 'Themes and Variations', one of a few essays in Happy-Go-Lucky that could make you spray coffee all over your Kindle, Sedaris rattles off a few recent ones: Jokes, monkeys, "items men shove inside themselves and later have to go to the emergency room to have extracted". Apparently, "I tripped" is a popular explanation. Needless to say, Sedaris doesn't buy the accident defence.
"I'm pretty sure I could tumble down all the stairs in the Empire State Building - naked with a greased-up rolling pin in each hand and a box of candles around my neck - and still end up in the lobby with an empty rectum," he writes.
Of course, Happy-Go-Lucky isn't all laugh-out-loud. Like any Sedaris project, his latest collection is characterised by the usual mix of uproariously funny tales set against essays that somehow manage to illuminate even the darkest corners of his family's dysfunction. The latter ones star his father Lou, a man Sedaris readers have long known as an old crank, but who is cast here as a bona fide creep.
One evening when Sedaris was 10, he complained of an upset tummy. Lou marched him to the upstairs bathroom where he proceeded to inspect the boy's behind. "He didn't insert anything", Sedaris assures us in 'Lady Marmalade'. "Rather, he just gazed at it, like it was a gem or something". Having almost dismissed these anal examinations as mere eccentricities, Sedaris drops this doozy before promptly changing the subject: "When I was fourteen, I awoke one morning to find blood in my underwear".
Lou's perversions weren't reserved for his only son, either. Sedaris' sisters, Gretchen ("God, she's got a great set of pins"), Amy ("If only I were thirty-five years younger") and Lisa ("But you're so beautiful!" Lou cooed when Lisa declined his offer to photograph her boobs) were all subjected to Lou's leers and inappropriate comments. But was Tiffany, the sister who committed suicide days before her 50th birthday, singled out for even more egregious violations? It's something Sedaris wonders about, and the conclusions aren't pretty.
The beauty of Sedaris' writing - and, I suppose, the skilful arrangement of the pieces in Happy-Go-Lucky - is that the horrors presented in 'Lady Marmalade' are followed by 'Smile, Beauty', an endearing tale of Sedaris' outsize generosity.
Teeth have long been a preoccupation for the writer. Prior to undergoing Invisalign treatment recently, Sedaris looked like "a hippo in attack mode". At least that's how he puts it. His sister Amy is a little less charitable ("You look like you swallowed a bomb and your face froze a fraction of a second after it went off"). Given his sensitivity, it's not hard to imagine Sedaris walking into a West Sussex thrift shop, encountering a cashier with teeth that looked like "a bowl of mixed nuts", and offering to pay for the man's dental work.
But 'Smile, Beautiful' is one of those classic Sedaris pieces that leads you down a certain path before abruptly changing course. By the end of the essay, having paid for his own Invisalign treatment, Sedaris is wondering what on earth he's done.
"I think of that young man in England, the one with his whole life ahead of him. I think of what my most recent dental work cost altogether. Next, I double it, calculating what I'd have paid had both my top and bottom teeth needed attention. Then I pray that he lost the slip of paper I wrote my name and email address on."
It's a classic Sedaris passage in a book that doesn't really put a foot wrong, unless you count the comparatively unsatisfying entries on guns and Covid-19. But even then he finds a way to sort of critic-proof things.
At the end of 'The Vacuum', an essay about New York in the early days of the pandemic, Sedaris recalls almost getting hit by a man speeding the wrong way along Seventh Avenue on an electric scooter. The guy ended up colliding with a cyclist who'd run a red light while looking down at her phone, which led Sedaris to remember, "that things aren't as bad as they sometimes seem, and life can actually be beautiful".
