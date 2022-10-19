'A true turnkey operation': Bredbo house and restaurant combo hits the market

A well-known restaurant and cottage on the Monaro Highway have hit the market, providing potential buyers with the opportunity to utilise what is already an extremely popular location among travellers.
The commercial portion of 17 Cooma Street, Bredbo, has been a popular restaurant locally known as Maru Fish and Chips for the past five years, but "can be completely utilised for whatever purpose", said selling agent Ryan Broadhurst of Belle Property Queanbeyan.
A two-bedroom cottage accompanies the restaurant, allowing buyers or tenants to work alongside their business, he added.
"The restaurant has a great kitchen and could be changed into a cafe, or you could keep it as it is ... it's already a bit of a destination for passers-by," Broadhurst said.
"Being on the Monaro Highway, it's a stopping point for snow and summer traffic, and there's also lots of traffic between Cooma and Canberra going past too.
"The two-bedroom cottage allows for comfortable living right next to your business, and there is also an additional barn for storage."
Renovations have kept both the cottage and restaurant up to date, with the listing describing both as "a true 'turnkey' operation".
Alongside the living and commercial areas, the property also has a well-tended garden with fruit trees, Japanese maple trees, and a private firepit for outdoor entertaining.
Before the current seller converted the restaurant, it used to be a crepe cafe also well known in the area, Broadhurst added.
"The seller's family are fishermen down at Eden, so she has incorporated that into the restaurant and brings the fish up and cooks it here," he said. "She is selling the property for a lifestyle change."
Broadhurst said the majority of interest for the property had come from Canberrans and interstate buyers.
"There have actually been a lot of investors actually looking to rent it out as a whole, so tenants could live there and run a business too," he said.
