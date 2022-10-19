ACT Policing have released pictures of a woman they want to speak with after a "shopping rage" incident.
The assault is alleged to have happened at the Kingpin entertainment venue in the Canberra Centre.
Police say it happened at about 9pm on Saturday, July 23 - nearly three months ago but they have only now made the pictures public.
"Police are seeking to identify a woman who was wearing a white top, black jacket, black pants, black shoes, glasses, and blonde hair in a ponytail," the police said.
Detectives are giving few details but they believe she was "involved in Civic assault".
There was an altercation with staff at the venue and it's believed one of the staff members was pushed.
Kingpin is on the first floor of the Canberra Centre. Its promotional material says: "With a contemporary new fit-out including upscale furnishings and modern artworks, Kingpin Canberra also doubles up as an epic party venue and event space for social and business events like birthday parties, corporate parties, hen's and buck's nights, team building, year-end functions, launch parties, and everything in between. So skip your usual ballrooms and make Kingpin Canberra your next event venue."
The police believe the partying got out of hand on July 23.
"Anyone who can identify the woman from the CCTV images, or who witnessed the assault and who has not yet spoken to police, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website," a statement from ACT Policing said.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
