There are at least 325,000 reasons the Parliament House rape trial is important to Brittany Higgins, according to a barrister who claims she has "reconstructed" memories of her alleged sexual assault.
Defence counsel Steven Whybrow finished his closing address in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann on Wednesday, reminding jurors of evidence Ms Higgins had been offered a $325,000 advance to write a book about her experiences as a Liberal Party staffer.
Lehrmann, 27, denies any sexual activity with Ms Higgins in the ministerial office of their boss at the time, Senator Linda Reynolds, after what has been called "a drunken night out" in March 2019.
He is being tried in the ACT Supreme Court, having pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent.
Mr Whybrow said on Wednesday it was his case that while Lehrmann and Ms Higgins had entered Senator Reynolds' suite together, only the latter went into the politician's actual office.
Security guard Nikola Anderson has described subsequently seeing Ms Higgins on a couch in that room, naked and passed out, after Lehrmann had left Parliament House alone.
"The $64,000 question, or perhaps in Ms Higgins' case the $325,000 question, is do you accept what Ms Higgins says happened?" Mr Whybrow asked jurors.
"[Do you accept] that he went in there and sexually assaulted her? In my submission, ladies and gentlemen, you'd have a reasonable doubt about that."
Having started his closing address on Tuesday by arguing Ms Higgins "doesn't know what happened", Mr Whybrow continued on Wednesday to cast doubt on her memories of the morning in question.
He cited Ms Higgins saying she thought she had dealt with two male security guards when one was in fact female, as well as a comment she had made about her recollection of signing something at the entrance to Parliament House perhaps being "a built memory".
Recapping Ms Higgins' evidence, Mr Whybrow told jurors she had made "very few statements ... that have not been demonstrated to be suspect".
He again claimed Ms Higgins had been motivated to fabricate a rape allegation when, three days after the alleged sexual assault, she learned the security guard had seen her naked in Senator Reynolds' office.
Mr Whybrow cited a text Ms Higgins had sent former boyfriend Ben Dillaway soon after being told this, describing how she had expressed fear for her job, and saying that message was "where all this starts".
He suggested Ms Higgins had subsequently decided against pursuing a formal complaint with police because she did not lose her job and indeed went to work for another Liberal senator, Michaelia Cash.
Everything seemed to be "going swimmingly", he said, until an enquiry from The Canberra Times in October 2019 once again brought up what had happened in Senator Reynolds' office seven months earlier.
Ms Higgins ultimately resigned from her job with Senator Cash in January 2021, before taking part in media interviews about the alleged rape and pursuing a formal complaint with police the next month.
Mr Whybrow told jurors he was not in court to tell them why Ms Higgins had decided to take that course at that time, but he offered a suggestion as to why she had since continued to press the rape allegation.
"It's a trite line but there are 325,000 reasons, at least now, why this case is important from her perspective," he told jurors.
Jurors had previously heard contrasting arguments put forward by prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC, who used his closing address on Tuesday to describe Ms Higgins as "an inherently credible witness".
Mr Drumgold told jurors Ms Higgins had appropriately acted with caution before deciding to pursue a police complaint, arguing she had been "a young lady in the middle of strong political forces".
He said she had been "faced with a fork in the road" in the aftermath of the alleged rape, and forced to choose between reporting it and becoming a political problem or keeping her "dream job" in parliament.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum has now begun summing up the case and providing legal directions for the jury of 16, four of whom will be "voted off the island", as she put it, before 12 commence deliberations.
The ACT's top judge warned jurors on Wednesday not to be "swayed by public opinion" in reaching a verdict, noting the case had attracted considerable news coverage.
"You will have seen the number of journalists in court each day," Chief Justice McCallum said.
"They're practically hanging from the rafters, members of the jury."
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
