I'm not suggesting the issues within the two countries are identical. And, for the record, I would personally be prepared to write travel features about both of them (although I've never been to either). But I have been struck by the subtle hypocrisy that you often find in the tourism industry - that some countries are considered unethical destinations that should be avoided while others are travel hotspots, with little discussion about the grey area that most fit into. Surely we can have an open discussion about the controversial issues that every country has (even Australia) while also showcasing the travel experiences visitors can enjoy.