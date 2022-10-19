In a month's time, it'll be kick-off for the FIFA World Cup, considered the world's biggest sporting event by some measures (the final gets a larger television audience than any single day of the Olympics, for example). Normally the host destination uses this global attention as a showcase for everything from tourism to investment. But so far, the 2022 host, Qatar, hasn't been getting the kind of coverage it would've been hoping for.
Much has been said about the wealthy Middle Eastern nation's treatment of migrant workers who have been used to construct the enormous new stadiums and other infrastructure projects. It's claimed they earn a tiny salary that must be used to repay recruitment fees, that they are forced to live in squalid conditions, and have their passports confiscated. Last year, The Guardian reported that embassy figures show 6500 migrant workers have died since Qatar was awarded the World Cup, although Qatari officials say the number is 37.
Even before this controversy, there had been allegations of bribery and corruption in the bid process, as well as concerns about Qatar's hot temperatures and the rescheduling of the event from the usual Northern Hemisphere summer. More recently, attention has turned to the country's human rights record, particularly regarding persecution of the LGBT+ community.
So the question is, should any of this stop tourists from travelling to Qatar for the World Cup?
There's certainly no sign that the controversies have affected overall numbers so far. More than 2.4 million tickets have already been sold; to cope with the influx, Qatar has suspended tourist visas for visitors without a ticket between November 1 and December 23; and many spectators can only find accommodation in other countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, forcing them to take return flights on match day to see the games.
It does make you wonder whether Qatar will realise the full economic benefit of hosting the tournament if so many football fans aren't even spending the night there. But, beyond that, it shows that this is no normal World Cup. Travel agents are reporting that many visitors are choosing to stay in Dubai instead of Qatar not just for logistical reasons, but because it has more relaxed policies on alcohol. Are any of them also protesting, in their own way, some of the cultural policies that have alarmed human rights groups?
Just across the border in Saudi Arabia, where the country has been energetically promoting tourism over the past few years, influencers and other travel personalities can get strongly criticised for spruiking a country notorious for its treatment of women, suppression of free speech, and even public executions. Yet at the same time, the criticism is normally muted when there are glowing travel stories about Qatar and the World Cup.
I'm not suggesting the issues within the two countries are identical. And, for the record, I would personally be prepared to write travel features about both of them (although I've never been to either). But I have been struck by the subtle hypocrisy that you often find in the tourism industry - that some countries are considered unethical destinations that should be avoided while others are travel hotspots, with little discussion about the grey area that most fit into. Surely we can have an open discussion about the controversial issues that every country has (even Australia) while also showcasing the travel experiences visitors can enjoy.
(It was also interesting to see the criticism earlier this month directed at ex-Wallaby Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins for featuring in advertisements for the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Many Australians who have an association with the island were angry he put his face to a marketing campaign for a destination where there's been a huge crackdown on free speech and other democratic norms.)
In the case of the World Cup, many people would argue you're not supporting Qatar just because you want to go there to support your national team. Even looking back at the controversial Springboks tour of Australia in 1971, there were strong opinions on both sides (to put it mildly) over whether it was right to use the rugby union games as a way to protest South Africa's apartheid regime.
Or perhaps it's broader than that; maybe people just see travel and politics as separate. If you're going on a holiday to escape the stresses at home, you don't want to take on the stresses of the world instead. Let me enjoy the beach in Thailand without thinking about the country's restrictions on protestors. Let me take the kids to Disneyland without worrying about the problems of racism and inequality in the USA.
For their part, Qatari officials have denied the claims that thousands of migrant workers have died during the construction projects, saying the country has shown a commitment to the health and safety of the foreign labourers. Officials have also said that visitors of all races, religions, and sexualities are welcome in the country for the World Cup.
And, for what it's worth, it's not my opinion that people shouldn't go to the World Cup or shouldn't visit Qatar afterwards to see its museums, sand dunes, five-star hotels, and shopping malls. I'm just saying that we should have more open conversations about these issues and make up our own minds - and the world's biggest sporting event seems like a good enough reason to do that.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
