Prescribed burns are by far the best way to protect the ACT

As a professional forester and National Park fire manager with over 35 years of extensive national and international forest fire experience, I found the article "Researcher highlights burn-off risks" (canberratimes.com.au, September 26) misleading, factually incorrect and of concern.
The 2003 Canberra fires showed what happens when lightning ignites fuels that are unmanaged for extended periods of time as suggested by Professor David Lindenmayer.
The article states "large scale burning does little to prevent bushfires". A key purpose of burning is not to prevent bushfires but to reduce their intensity by maintaining a fuel mosaic across the landscape.
The suggestion that burning should be undertaken "closer to homes" fails to acknowledge the cultural and ecological assets across the landscape and does not address the risk from long distance spotting that can destroy homes up to 35km ahead of the main fire (as experienced in Canberra in 2003).
The article was also misleading when it refers to Victoria's 5 per cent burning target. The ACT Parks agency never implemented a 5 per cent burning target. Comment about this in the article is irrelevant to the ACT situation.
Aerial water bombing, to suppress wildfire ignitions, using small volumes of water from an "unmanned vehicle from high altitudes", is as yet totally unproven.
With climate change comes more frequent and severe bushfires threatening Canberra's water supply and environmental values in Namadgi. We need to use every tool available to reduce the undesired impacts of unplanned fires. Prescribed burning is the proven, most effective, tool available.
Thank you Brian Smith (Letters, October 19) for clearing up whose fault the war in Ukraine really is.
There I was foolishly thinking that Russia was at fault for invading and the subsequent atrocities that have been committed. I also thought the "peace talks" proposed by Russia which involve Ukraine giving in to all Russia's demands were not genuine.
Like everything else bad in the world it's all America's fault. How silly of me. I don't know how I missed it.
Alastair Bridges (Letters, October 17) wrote about women being ballerinas as opposed to football players.
Is he living in the stone age? Many girls and women are ballerinas and also play sport. And many of them are exceptional.
My daughter played AFL, and she was a formidable backline player. Her tackles were gruesome.
If you don't like women playing football, then, don't watch it; but don't bag out the people who love it. Go and play with Steve Price.
Women's sports rule
It is not surprising the standing committee on public accounts found deficiencies in the government's land release program (ACT government should release more land for housing, Legislative Assembly inquiry finds (canberratimes.com.au, October 12).
Urban consolidation and its primary benefits - reduced travel and lower development costs - has been a feature of land release programs from the late 1980s with approximately 50 per cent of housing demand being met through urban consolidation and 50 per cent through greenfields development.
The recent shift to 70 per cent infill was made without sufficient consideration of its implications. The policy needs urgent review.
Detailed assessments are required of housing preferences, affordability, whether it adequately meets the needs of all households and the costs and benefits of developing alternative greenfield and infill areas. It should include travel and infrastructure costs. For example, it is likely infrastructure costs would be lower in Tuggeranong than north Canberra as Tuggeranong would likely have greater under-utilised physical and social infrastructure while north Canberra would have lower journey to work costs.
The Barr government is unlikely to undertake such a review as it has dismissed criticism of its infill policies. Its obstinacy is also apparent in its stance on the light rail extension, which despite failing social and financial sustainability criteria and is unlikely to deliver environmental benefits above those associated with electric bus alternatives, is continuing.
Is the government capable of justifying its urban development and transport policies?
I have read Jenna Price's articles with great interest and support.
She is right to say that the central problem with domestic violence is to change the attitudes of men. ("National plan to end domestic violence in a generation is seriously lacking", canberratimes.com.au, October 18).
In all the cultures I know, there is an undercurrent that the male is the definitive form of the species, and the female is a subsidiary.
Even the old testament creation myth describes God creating Adam in his own image, then causing a sleep fall upon him, removing one of his ribs and creating Eve.
The convention seems to be in the Y chromosome.
Gratuitous insults by Christopher Smith really do not make a cogent or rational case (Letters, October 18). There is absolutely no basis for smearing Paul Keating as an "old carpetbagger" or suggesting he is old beyond care.
If the word "patriot" was not so negatively loaded I would call him that because it is very clear he cares very much for our nation's future and is thinking deeply and clearly about the geopolitical forces that will determine our fate.
Keating knows that integration with the US war machine destroys our independence and sovereignty and that the economic rise of China and its integration in the Eurasian landmass is unstoppable.
If we are to avoid a cataclysmic slide to war we must find a way to negotiate the integration of China into international institutions in which it shares an equal status.
No one these days thinks it's acceptable to settle an argument with a partner, neighbour, or even a stranger with violence. Why would anyone of sound mind and moral standing, who stops too think, conclude that it is acceptable to embark on mass murder between nations?
I was much struck by Paul Keating's article "Staying in security pact a 'tragedy for Australia" (canberratimes.com.au, October 14). Yet the article has infuriated others. Christopher Smith's violently anti-China letter makes that plain.
It seems to me that entrenched antagonism generated by opposing military threats leads to a difficult, expensive and dangerous future.
We can do better: history since the ending of the first world war, "the war to end war", has been appallingly violent and increasingly destructive.
We need understanding, tolerance, mutually beneficial trade, and security based on international cooperation. With the common problem of global warming to face, we cannot afford the old, bad ways. As one letter-writer recently put it, we need adults in charge now.
Bring back Paul Keating.
Although C J Hill's tirade against the "ACT bureaucracy" was entertaining (Letters, October 18) it is entirely misplaced and warrants some privacy reminders.
First of all, the registration number of your car and the corresponding make and model are not secret personal information: it is right there in big letters on the outside of your car every time you leave your driveway.
Moreover, the information isn't "sold" to businesses, it can be accessed by anyone (free of charge) at https://rego.act.gov.au/regosoawicket/public/reg/FindRegistrationPage.
The ACT is not unique in allowing anyone to run a rego check on any car they wish.
Second, if you don't want businesses to know your car number plate, don't tell them.
Third, if you don't want businesses to have your bank information, pay with cash; surely not onerous for a "minor car part".
Since Jim Chalmers was appointed Treasurer, he has made an art form of talking down Australia and our economy.
With apologies to the movie for the paraphrase: "We have serious problems to solve, and we need serious people to solve them. And whatever your particular problem is, I promise you, Jim Chalmers is not the least bit interested in solving it. He is interested in two things and two things only: making you afraid of it and telling you who's to blame for it".
Enough said.
To those fearful of repatriating the unfortunate women and children being held in appalling conditions in Syria; they are Australians and have the right to come home. If there are risks, hasn't the last decade shown our security forces have been so well funded they should be up to the challenge.
It is ridiculous that C Hill (Letters, October 18) had to give his car registration number to buy a minor car spare part. Surely the make and model of the car is enough. Or is it to check that the car isn't stolen? That shouldn't be the task of a shop anyway?
According to an article in Nature a battery technology breakthrough has paved the way for affordable electric cars with a 10-minute fast-charging battery.
I thought being a member of Parliament was a full-time job. That was until I saw the ex-PM and current member for Cook, Scott Morrison has joined the Worldwide Speakers Group. Silly me.
I read and re-read Alastair Bridge's letter ("Swan Lake, not the Swans", October 17). After swearing out loud and drawing it to the attention of my lunchroom colleagues I read it again slowly to make sure the words I was reading were actually there - in the newspaper - in 2022.
It's good to see moves are afoot to ban ads for online gambling on television. But why has it taken so long and why only on TV. One small change the media and politicians could make would be to stop calling it "gaming". Now how about a ban on those predatory payday lenders.
I see that Environment Minister Vassarroti is homing in on the use of wood heaters. Good to know that our government is tackling the really big issues of our times. If they were still around, those pesky cavemen would be ruing the day they discovered the secret of fire.
Rod Mathews proudly (or, was it sarcastically?) declares it is the "second peoples" who have built modern Australia. (Letters, October 17). He fails to mention at what environmental cost. He needs to pay some attention to that as well for a balanced perspective.
ABC Radio has announced that "the British royal family" will visit Australia in 2024. Does that mean that they will not be visiting in their capacity as the Australian royal family?
I so much enjoyed the letters about naive and nave. Not a single nasty attack on anyone. And what a happy start to the day. Thanks to all for keeping the discussion civilised and pleasant.
