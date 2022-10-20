The Canberra Times
Jess Wilson | Get Online Week highlights need to build digital skills and confidence

By Jess Wilson
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
Not having reliable internet access can have big consequences. Picture Shutterstock

Closing the digital divide in Australia has never been more important than it is today. In fact, one in four people in Australia are digitally excluded - that means they don't have the skills, confidence and access to affordable devices and data they need to keep up in today's society.

