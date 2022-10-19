The English Super League was still an option to continue his playing career, but Sam Williams opted to put his young family first and stay in Canberra instead.
That's proved to be a massive win for the Queanbeyan Kangaroos, where he'll be the captain-coach for their Canberra Raiders Cup side next season.
The length of the contract's still up in the air, but it will be for at least one campaign.
Williams played the final eight games of the season for the Kangaroos after calling time on his days with the Raiders.
His signing with the Queanbeyan club coincided with them finishing the season strongly with six wins over the final eight rounds.
After three stints with the Green Machine, Williams stepped away from the NRL in June after 107 NRL Games and 36 appearances in the English Super League.
Despite still having the opportunity to head back overseas, Williams has decided to stay put.
"I played the back end of the season with them this year and we had a few conversations about my plans going forward," he said.
"There was some opportunities in different avenues around playing football, but we're very settled as a family and the club was really good to me coming in this year.
"I just think there's so much upside to the club going forward and I really want to be part of it."
Williams will have an added level of responsibility for 2023 after he was the Roos' captain and halfback for the back end of this season.
He'll also have the added duties of coaching. Not to mention recruiting as well.
The 31-year-old put the call out to anyone who wanted to join the maroon side of Queanbeyan, including any of his old NRL mates from his 11 seasons at the top.
Williams also spent a lot of time playing NSW Cup during for the Green Machine.
That saw him playing alongside a lot of up-and-coming, young players and meant some of his role was helping the next generation of Raider develop.
He felt, while officially having the title of coach was a clear jump up, that would help him with his new role.
"There's probably a little bit of crossover there," Williams said.
"Certainly being the coach you've got a hell of a lot more to think about than when you're a player - you can just help the players around you and then go home and not think about it.
"I definitely think as a playing coach it's a little bit different to a role as a straight-out coach.
"I've got to make sure I lead with my actions as well.
"That bit of a background might help myself a little bit, but it will certainly be a learning curve in a lot of aspects.
"But I love coaching ... and I'm confident that I can do a good job."
Meanwhile, the Tuggeranong Bushrangers have re-signed Zac Saddler for his second season, while former Goulburn coach Adam Kyle will take the reins at the Yass Magpies next year.
Tre Holten-Williams will captain-coach the Gungahlin Bulls, while Shane McCallum was named as Bulldogs coach - bringing Mitch and Tyler Cornish back to the fold.
