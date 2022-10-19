Times Past: October 20, 1961

The unveiling of new colour options for telephones was shared in The Canberra Times. No longer would people, who then subscribed to using corded phones in their homes, have to put up with only one choice of colour for their phones. They now had the excitement of choosing between six different colours. Those choices were: light ivory, mist grey, fern green, topaz yellow, lacquer red and standard black. While the options were shown on this day, they wouldn't be ready for purchase until the next August or September. The colour option came at a fee of £2 and to change over an existing black phone to a new colour one would be £4. These fees were only for installation and not included in the rental fee.