Times Past: October 20, 1961

On this day in 1961, telephones were now to come in Technicolor.
The unveiling of new colour options for telephones was shared in The Canberra Times. No longer would people, who then subscribed to using corded phones in their homes, have to put up with only one choice of colour for their phones. They now had the excitement of choosing between six different colours. Those choices were: light ivory, mist grey, fern green, topaz yellow, lacquer red and standard black. While the options were shown on this day, they wouldn't be ready for purchase until the next August or September. The colour option came at a fee of £2 and to change over an existing black phone to a new colour one would be £4. These fees were only for installation and not included in the rental fee.
On top of being a snazzy new colour, the handsets were being updated to be lighter, a more modern shape and featured coiled cords. An exciting feature would be automatic volume control which would provide an even volume of speech regardless of the distance between the phone subscriber's home and the exchange.
Included in the report was a photo showing the change in handsets across the previous 30 years with the new coloured telephone featuring at the front, showing how the new handset looked more modern with a friendlier rotary dial face and sleeker handset design.
