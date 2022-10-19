The Canberra Times
Final debate on drug decriminalisation laws expected in ACT Legislative Assembly

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 19 2022 - 6:30pm
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith will move amendments to the proposed drugs decriminalisation bill. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Proposed drug decriminalisation laws are expected to pass the ACT Legislative Assembly on Thursday following a possible lengthy debate on the matter.

