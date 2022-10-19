Proposed drug decriminalisation laws are expected to pass the ACT Legislative Assembly on Thursday following a possible lengthy debate on the matter.
The drugs of dependence amendment bill will decriminalise the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in the territory, including cocaine, ice and heroin.
However, there will be a 12-month implementation of the new laws meaning drugs will not be immediately decriminalised.
Members of the Assembly will need to debate a range of amendments put forward to the bill by Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. ACT Greens' Johnathan Davis has also put forward amendments.
The Canberra Liberals, who do not support the bill, will also put forward amendments seeking to have the introduction of the laws delayed.
The bill was put forward by Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson who posted on social media about debate recommencing.
The ACT government agreed to the bill, with amendments, earlier this year following an extensive inquiry into the laws.
Under the proposed legislation, people could receive a $100 fine or be sent to a drug diversion program if they are caught with drugs within an allowable amount.
That inquiry heard from a range of stakeholders, including ACT Policing which voiced concerns around the possession limits in the bill, warning it could enable drug trafficking.
Ms Stephen-Smith's has proposed to amend the bill to change the thresholds from those initially proposed in the bill.
Under Mr Pettersson's bill, there would be a possession limit of 2 grams for cocaine, ice and heroin and 0.5 for ecstasy.
Proposed government amendments to the bill would include replacing the language of "possession limits" to "small quantities" and new thresholds would be introduced.
Ms Stephen-Smith said the changes were based on extensive consultation from policy experts.
"The ACT has led the nation with a progressive approach to reducing the harm caused by illicit drugs with a focus on diversion, appropriate health treatments and reducing the stigma attached to drug use," she said.
The Canberra Liberals will not support the bill and deputy opposition leader Jeremy Hanson said he will move to delay the start of the bill from 2023 to 2024.
Mr Hanson said the government did not take the policy to the 2020 election and, therefore, did not have a mandate to put the laws through.
"I disagree strongly with these laws but I'm absolutely appalled at the process Labor and the Greens have gone through to pass them," he said.
"If they are going to pursue these radical changes it needs to be done with the knowledge and agreement of your community, not snuck through with such contempt for the community, the police and the harms these drugs cause."
Government members rushed to finish debate to pass the territory's budget on Wednesday in order to allow for the debate on the drug decriminalisation bill.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
