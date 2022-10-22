The Canberra Times

How to add facial massage to your daily regime

October 22 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get up close and personal with a mirror each morning and indulge in a few minutes of facial massage. Picture from Shutterstock

Any skincare buff worth their weight in exfoliator knows beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall spent the past week in Australia, whipping women (and some men) into a frenzy by extolling the importance on everything from fashion, to running a multimillion dollar online beauty brand, and why vanity is not a dirty word.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.