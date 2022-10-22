Any skincare buff worth their weight in exfoliator knows beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall spent the past week in Australia, whipping women (and some men) into a frenzy by extolling the importance on everything from fashion, to running a multimillion dollar online beauty brand, and why vanity is not a dirty word.
Together with finding the right skincare and shades of make-up for your skin, Trinny is a huge advocate of the benefits of facial massage, or facial yoga as it's also known.
A daily DIY face massage helps stimulate blood flow, tone your facial muscles and help create firmer, smoother looking skin. On top of that, it doesn't require an investment of hours (you don't even have to leave the house) and it's free!
The best time to treat yourself is after you've applied a facial serum, oil or moisturiser, so your hands can glide across the surface of your skin.
On your freshly washed face, place your open palms under your cheeks and lift them up for five seconds, repeating three times. Then use your palms to push upwards from your eyebrows towards your hairline, repeating this three times.
Stroke the sides of your face, from the inside to the outside of your cheeks, then repeat along your jawline.
Once you arrive at the edge of your jaw underneath your earlobe, take the stroking motion downwards with your fingertips towards your collarbone, to assist with lymphatic drainage.
For something a little more energising, gently pinch the skin of your face around your jawline and cheekbones.
While using you hands is obviously the easiest method for at-home face massage, there are tools that can add to the experience.
Gua sha can be done using a flat angled tool (often made out of crystal or quartz) that you gently but firmly scrape along your face to promote blood flow. Used in a similar way, face rollers can stimulate the lymphatic system to decrease puffiness.
