The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Federal Budget: Small slice for ACT as Labor speeds up NBN upgrades

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Albanese government is accelerating faster and more reliable NBN upgrades to more than 1,100,000 premises including to vital regional areas such as Burnie, Bendigo and Cessnock in the Hunter Valley, however the ACT appears to have secured a smaller part of the fresh rollout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.