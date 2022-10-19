The Albanese government is accelerating faster and more reliable NBN upgrades to more than 1,100,000 premises including to vital regional areas such as Burnie, Bendigo and Cessnock in the Hunter Valley, however the ACT appears to have secured a smaller part of the fresh rollout.
In a pre-budget announcement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Communications Minister Michelle Rowland will on Thursday outline a state-by-state breakdown and a $2.4 billion equity investment over four years to deliver its election promise to provide fibre access to 1.5 million Australian premises by 2025.
This is the NBN Australians voted for and it is the NBN my government is delivering," Mr Albanese said in a statement.
"Australians deserve the same access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet access regardless of whether they're logging in from the bush or the burbs."
While more premises are promised to be added to the NBN connection list, the federal government is detailing a ramped-up program to upgrade more than 1,100,000 homes and businesses, including 330,000 in NSW, 240,000 in Queensland, 215,000 in Victoria and 45,000 in Tasmania.
Despite criticism during the election campaign from now independent senator David Pocock that the ACT is continually being overlooked by the Commonwealth when it comes to NBN connections, the fresh commitment to full-fibre connection in the territory is for just over 9,000 homes.
ACT suburbs to be upgraded include Monash, with the advice that further locations will "be determined after NBN completes detailed technical and engineering planning". Earlier this week, NBN announced upgrades to other ACT suburbs, Ainslie, Braddon, Charnwood, Dunlop, Macgregor and O'Connor, as part of the current Fibre Connect program.
"The Albanese Government will deliver a better NBN which will improve speeds and reliability, including for regional communities, and enhance equity of access to quality broadband infrastructure," Ms Rowland said.
"This commitment will help to ensure no one is left behind, including in regional, rural and remote communities, and many vulnerable Australians."
The NSW fast-tracked locations to benefit include Cecil Hills, Greystanes, Blackheath, Yass, Picton and Cessnock and in Victoria the locations include Clifton Springs, Bendigo, Portland, Sorrento and Gisborne. Tasmanian locations to get fast-tracked include Huonville, Burnie, Ulverstone, Old Beach and Berriedale.
There are no sped-up NBN full-fibre locations announced for the Northern Territory as "detailed planning is still underway".
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
