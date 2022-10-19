When Scott Morrison recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2018 to sandbag Wentworth ahead of the 2018 by-election he was slammed for politicising foreign relations and making policy on the run.
While the Albanese government's decision to return to the status quo ante by recognising Tel Aviv rather than a part of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital is much more defensible, the way in which the news was broken has also left a lot to be desired.
It is arguably the first time since her appointment that the Foreign Minister Penny Wong has visibly dropped the ball. In doing so she and the Albanese government have provoked a diplomatic incident with a friendly power while doing nothing to advance the fraught peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.
Israel, now only two weeks out from an election, was blindsided. And they weren't the only ones. The Australian media, which had picked up on the deletion of references to the earlier LNP decision to recognise Jerusalem and the possibility of relocating the Australian embassy, started asking questions several days ago.
The initial response was nothing had changed. A spokesperson for Ms Wong said on Monday night: "The former government made the decision to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. No decision to change that has been made by the government".
Then, on Tuesday, came her bombshell: "Today, the government has reaffirmed Australia's previous and long-standing position that Jerusalem is a final status issue, a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Australia's embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv".
Israel, which had not been consulted or briefed, was understandably angry. It carpeted the Australian ambassador to demand an explanation, and labelled the announcement as "rushed and unprofessional".
"In light of the way in which this decision was made, as a hasty response to an incorrect report in the media, we can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said. Ouch.
"Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel."
While the Opposition is trying to make political capital out of a rare mistake by the Foreign Minister it is, at best, on very shaky ground. The original decision, which followed Donald Trump's fulfilment of a 2016 election promise to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, was half-hearted at best and did not commit to relocating the Australian embassy.
It was little more than an off-the-cuff "announcable" intended to swing a few more votes David Sharma's way. And, worst of all from the LNP's perspective, it didn't work. Dr Kerryn Phelps won Wentworth.
That said Peter Dutton may be right when he says the announcement smacks of the politics of misdirection: "Penny Wong [and the government] is looking for a distraction away from what, I think, increasingly is looking like a budget that doesn't have a plan that they promised for cost-of-living pressures that families are facing now".
Hundreds of thousands of Australians have water lapping at their doors. Millions more are suffering as a result of rising interest rates and cost of living pressure with no prospect of immediate relief in sight. These are the issues that people care about and that the government needs to be focussed on.
The outcome of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process rests with the two parties; neither of which seems highly motivated to achieve resolution. There is little Australia can do.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.