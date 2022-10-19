The Canberra Times
Bureau of Meteorology's 'rebrand' from BOM racked up $220,000

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
Minister for Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A rebranding project updating the national weather agency's name has attracted the Environment Minister's fury after it was revealed to have cost taxpayers more than $200,000.

