You rarely find an Australian film that is as gloriously diverse as Sissy.
While in some horror films, the characters' fates can be determined by the colour of their skin, this Canberra film is filled with characters of different backgrounds, abilities and sexual preferences, none of which is exploited for the sake of cheap plot points. It just aims to be a reflection of the world - albeit with a little more horror.
But it was this diversity that partly attracted Aisha Dee to the project, set to be released in cinemas on November 3.
It wasn't the type of diversity the actor was used to growing up with on the Gold Coast in the 1990s - the Aussie kids' mecca for all things movies, with the heyday of Warner Bros Movie World in full swing. Still, it may have been the Aussie home for film, but it was not one filled with diversity, on-screen or off.
On the streets, Dee - the daughter of a white Australian mother and an African American father - always felt out of place, surrounded by a sea of blonde hair and blue eyes. On-screen it wasn't much different, except for one show that Dee has repeatedly said was her happy place growing up - Sesame Street.
So when it came to starting her acting career - aside from her stint as Desi Biggins in classic Millennial series The Saddle Club during the last two years of its run - it's not surprising that she found her feet on American soil. And that the project that cemented it, The Bold Type, was set in the spiritual home of her childhood happy place, New York City.
Still, Dee says she had been looking for a project to bring her home. Something that didn't just make sense from a location point of view, but one she could sink her teeth into.
And that opportunity came in the form of this small Canberra film.
"That was a big draw for me, just reading it and imagining what the movie would look like," Dee says.
"It felt really special to think about a movie like that existing just in the film and TV space in Australia in general. Because I can't think of another Australian film that looks like this, that has a cast as beautifully diverse as this one.
"And I want to be able to play all kinds of characters. I don't want to just have to play virtuous characters who have a really strong sense of right and wrong and always do the right thing.
"That's the reason why I love film and television ... I love to play make-believe and sometimes I want to play the psycho."
The psycho in question is Cecelia, the titular character in Sissy.
Online - and in front of a perfectly curated Instagram frame - she has her life together, living the Millennial dream as a social media influencer, focusing on producing well-being and mental health content for her 200,000 followers. Offline, the cracks begin to show. With the dirty dishes piling up in the sink and cold pizza in hand, we watch as Cecilia (aka Sissy) settles in to watch a trashy Love Island-type show.
And this two-sided life could easily continue if not for a chance encounter with her childhood friend, Emma (played by co-director Hannah Barlow). As tweens, these two were inseparable, promising each other that nothing would ever come between them. That is until Emma met her new friend, Alex (played by Canberran Emily De Margheriti). Suddenly the tide turned, and Cecilia became the target of Alex's bullying.
Twelve years later, on a run to the local shops, Cecilia runs into Emma, who is about to head out on her and her fiance Fran's bachelorette weekend in a remote cabin in the mountains. In a bid to reconnect, Emma invites her childhood friend to come along - much to the dismay of maid-of-honour Alex.
Trapped in a remote (and architecturally impressive) house in the middle of nowhere with your childhood bully - what could go wrong?
Best-case scenario, it's a mildly awkward weekend, possibly even a chance to reconcile the past. Worst-case scenario, the tension leads to a fight which tarnishes the weekend. Or, in this case, it results in Cecelia going on a murderous rampage.
For Dee, the role of Cecelia was a no-brainer.
Even though the production company and directors Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes approached Dee with the role of Fran in mind, it was Cecelia who caught her eye. And she wanted to play the character not as a straight villain - although she does horrible things. She wanted to play the character who does terrible things because she hasn't dealt with her own trauma.
"I don't know if I'm really smart enough to articulate it. I'm a very emotional person. I'm not overly intellectual when it comes to picking projects," she says.
"I tend to operate from a more emotional place. But I knew that after the first time I read it, I really cared about her. She felt like my friend, she felt like someone that I really wanted to defend. And I just had a lot of empathy for her and what she was experiencing.
"As serious as it sounds, I felt like it was my duty to make sure that people understood that she was a good person."
In a way, the real villain in Sissy is this idea of "other". It's the sense of terror that comes from the unknown. And for these unsuspecting bachelorette party guests, the terror for them is undoubtedly Cecelia.
But for Cecelia, that terror is coming from her declining mental health and even the fear of losing her online persona. Then on top of all of this, we have this unhinged person who quite obviously has not dealt with her own mental health issues, giving out mental health advice on social media.
Such is the nature of social media. There is a yin and a yang to it, as Dee says.
"I think it can be used for really amazing good in the world, it can be used to connect people, in Cecilia's case," Dee says.
"Initially, she uses social media to create a community for herself and to fill ... a void that she's not able to fill in the real world because she's been so socially isolated. But then you also have this darker, scary and more insidious side to it, which I believe exists in the real world as well."
But how does this play out for Dee on her own social media?
The actor is already in the public eye, and anything she posts could be scrutinised and picked up as a story.
For the most part, the photos she posts are to do with her projects. Images taken on red carpets - such as the ones at the Sydney Film Festival for Sissy - or ones from on-set, like the ones with Lili Reinhart for their film Look Both Ways, released on Netflix earlier this year.
As for her photos of everyday life, most are posted with little explanation or context, making it near impossible to read into it (or write a 200-word story about).
But knowing how much attention there is on Dee's own social media, it's not surprising that she has anxiety when it comes to knowing what to post.
"It's rare that I just feel empowered to post a picture because I don't want to seem like I'm into myself like that," she says.
"And maybe it's a bad photo and maybe it's the wrong time to post because I have 200 unread messages on my phone and people will get angry at me for posting.
"I have a very intense internal monologue when it comes to being on Instagram so I tend to stay off it a little bit. It doesn't give me the serotonin boost that I think it does for some people."
