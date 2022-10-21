The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

Aisha Dee on diversity in film, the fun of playing the psycho and the Canberra horror film Sissy

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
October 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You rarely find an Australian film that is as gloriously diverse as Sissy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.