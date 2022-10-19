MIchael Moroney had started to wonder.
Was Emissary, a horse who had shown so much promise before struggling in his last two starts, a true stayer or was it time for a change of plans?
All those questions were answered on Wednesday, the gelding galloping away from his rivals to claim a stunning victory in the Group 3 Geelong Cup.
The win came over 2400 metres and sets Emissary on a direct path to the first Tuesday in November.
Connections will have to wait and see if the six-year-old is able to earn a start in the 3200m Melbourne Cup, but Moroney is confident he can replicate the heroics of his former star and 2000 winner Brew.
"It was a really good win," Moroney told Racing.com. "We were disappointed with his last run but we put it down to the ground mainly.
"We were starting to wonder if he really stayed, on that effort today he certainly does. He's a lovely horse, from last spring we thought we had ourselves a good stayer and hopefully he goes on with it."
Emissary currently sits at $26 odds to win the Melbourne Cup behind $6.50 favourite Deauville Legend and Loft at $7.50 in the Bet365 market and Moroney urged officials to adequately reward his charge to ensure he climbs up the order of entry and into the final field.
"It was probably one of the better Geelong Cup fields we've seen for a long, long time so I think the handicapper might recognise that," he said.
"The way he did it, coming from second last, he took all the bad luck out of the equation and got a clean go of it."
Jockey Blake Shinn produced a superb ride to remain patient throughout the journey before finding clear air at the top of the straight.
Chris Waller's Surefire fought gamely to finish second while Makram was almost four lengths off the lead in third.
Shinn is already booked to ride 2019 winner Vow And Declare in the Melbourne Cup however he's worried he has an extra rival to watch out for when the field takes to Flemington in two weeks.
"It was a big win," Shinn said. "He's shown glimpses of higher promise and it's nice to get him to produce a PB today. He settled really nicely, that was the main objective, to get him to run the 2400m.
"You've got to bear in mind the (Melbourne Cup) distance may be a question mark. I've got no doubt he can be competitive, it's just whether he can run the distance. If he can reproduce that same turn of foot over 3200m, he's going to be a force."
