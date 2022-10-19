Where's the compassion in refugee policy?

Fast forward to today, in the aftermath of another federal election. UNHCR statistics show that the number of refugees in the world has more than doubled over the past 21 years, to 27 million. On Australia's watch, we still have more than 200 people on Nauru and in Papua New Guinea, having been detained for up to 10 years without being charged with any crime. Some 30,000 more live in Australia on insecure temporary visas, unable to reach their full potential, either for their own benefit or that of our country. As many as 14,000 languish in Indonesia, marooned by our border policies. Billions of our dollars continue to be spent on policies of refugee deterrence with no apparent will to consider alternatives.